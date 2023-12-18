TUBI SHINES A SPOTLIGHT ON THE SPIRIT AND STRENGTH OF WNBA PLAYERS WITH NEW DOCUMENTARY "SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA STORY"

Produced by MALKA in Partnership with the WNBPA and PUMA, The Documentary Goes Behind the Curtain with Four MVPs, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and Sheryl Swoopes

SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story Debuts January 31, 2024 Exclusively on Tubi

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ), Fox Corporation's ad-supported video-on-demand service, is set to impact the sports documentary scene with its latest Tubi Exclusive, SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, which is the first to ever feature four WNBA MVP players. Produced by Malka Media Group LLC (MALKA) in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and PUMA, this trailblazing documentary promises an exhilarating journey into the heart of professional women's basketball, spotlighting the extraordinary lives, resilience, and triumphant achievements of the WNBA's most iconic players. SHATTERED GLASS premieres January 31, 2024 exclusively on Tubi.

"SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is a transcendent documentary that uniquely captures the power and spirit of female athletes," said Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer at Tubi. "Tubi is proud to collaborate with the Women's National Basketball Players Association as part of our commitment to uplifting bold and inspiring voices for young and diverse audiences."

SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story dives deep into the lives beyond the court of the next generation of basketball luminaries, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart, as well as WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes. From intense off-season routines to the intricacies of family dynamics to navigating the politics of women's sports, this documentary offers viewers a rare, all-encompassing look at the athletes as holistic individuals.

"We're excited to bring together the WNBPA and Tubi on the release of SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, showcasing the incredible athletes and stories that define the WNBA," said Jessica McCourt, Executive Producer and Head of Partnerships at MALKA. "MALKA's cutting-edge production brings to life the strength and resilience of these phenomenal players, underscoring our commitment to celebrating and supporting women's sports."

Directed by rising filmmaker Andrea Buccilla (MALKA), a former college athlete and commercial director whose passion for female sports shines through in the film, the documentary features an all-women team in its development, production, and direction. Its executive production team boasts names like Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones, Jessica McCourt (MALKA), Terri Carmichael Jackson, Rebecca Otto (Wasserman), Faith Suggs (Sports International Group) and Sheryl Swoopes, with Erin Gilchrist managing the production.

"SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is more than a documentary – it's a movement," states Executive Producer Terri Carmichael Jackson. "We're bringing to light the incredible stories of these athletes, who are not just sports icons but powerful advocates for change, respect, and inspiration – something that all women can relate to and feel empowered by."

Presented by PUMA with additional support provided by Crown Royal Regal Apple, SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story premieres exclusively on Tubi beginning January 31, 2024.

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. As a leading ad-supported video-on-demand service, the company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of Tubi Originals, and nearly 250 FAST channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

About the Women's National Basketball Players Association

Established in 1998 and celebrating a 25th Anniversary this year, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is the first of its kind and the longest-running union for women athletes. The purpose of the WNBPA is to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The members of the WNBPA are phenomenal and accomplished athletes. They play around the world and are, without a doubt, the global ambassadors for the sport.

About MALKA

MALKA is an industry leading content studio, seamlessly combining the strategic insight of a creative agency with the dynamic efficiency of an agile full-service production company. At MALKA, we are committed to infusing technology, creativity and adaptability to create impactful content that captivates audiences everywhere.

MALKA's ethos revolves around the immediacy of storytelling. Our portfolio spans cutting-edge ad campaigns for global brands, feature documentaries, compelling shows and immersive podcasts. We also engage audiences through daily live streams and captivating virtual entertainment experiences, producing diverse video, design and animated content across all visual mediums. MALKA is dedicated to delivering content at the speed of now, because we believe that the best stories never wait.

With advanced facilities in Jersey City, NJ and Santa Monica, CA, our team of skilled creatives and producers integrate into projects of any scale, meeting the unique needs of our diverse clients. MALKA is the world-class media division of MoneyLion, a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content.

