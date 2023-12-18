Telix Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) for TLX250-CDx (Zircaix™) for Imaging of Kidney Cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent TLX250-CDx (Zircaix™,[1] 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

Under the Breakthrough Therapy designation, TLX250-CDx has been granted a rolling review process, which enables a progressive submission and review of required modules in a timetable pre-agreed with the FDA. With the BLA submission, Telix has also requested Priority Review, which if granted would support an expedited review time.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Telix Group CEO said, "This is a major milestone and achievement for Telix, which paves the way for a commercial availability for patients in the U.S. in 2024, subject to regulatory review and approval."

James Stonecypher, Chief Development Officer at Telix added, "If approved by the FDA, TLX250-CDx will be the first targeted radiopharmaceutical imaging agent for kidney cancer to be commercially available to patients in the U.S.. The collaborative approach shown by the FDA under the Breakthrough Therapy designation has been highly valuable as we work to bring this novel, non-invasive, first-in-class 89-zirconium-labeled monoclonal antibody (mAb) based imaging agent to market."

Associate Professor Brian Shuch, MD, Director of the Kidney Cancer Program and the Alvin & Carrie Meinhardt Endowed Chair in Kidney Cancer Research at UCLA Institute of Urologic Oncology said, "The ZIRCON study demonstrated the superior sensitivity and specificity of this advanced diagnostic imaging agent, which, if approved, will be the first and only agent available to target carbonic anhydrase IX, a highly relevant target in kidney cancer. This delivers on a major unmet need to provide confidence in the diagnosis of ccRCC, the most aggressive and common form of kidney cancer."

This submission is based on Telix's successful global Phase III ZIRCON study ( Zi rconium in R enal C ancer On cology, ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03849118), which reported positive results in November 2022, meeting all co-primary and secondary endpoints.[2]

Telix has opened an expanded access program in the U.S. and a named patient program in Europe to allow access to TLX250-CDx outside of a clinical trial to patients for whom there are no comparable or satisfactory alternate options.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn.

TLX250-CDx has not received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction. Telix's lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the FDA,[3] by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[4] and by Health Canada.[5]

