PATRICK TA BEAUTY APPOINTS FORMER FENTY BEAUTY EXECUTIVE TO LEAD MARKETING

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Ta Beauty, an incomparable next-generation makeup artistry brand, welcomes Jacqueline Barrett as Senior Vice President, Marketing. In her new role, Barrett will be responsible for overseeing the brand's strategic marketing and communications efforts, furthering the brand's rapid growth.

Barrett brings nearly 20 years of brand and marketing experience to Patrick Ta Beauty. Most recently, Barrett served as Vice President of Consumer Strategic Marketing for Fenty Beauty, where she led projects across brand, marketing, and consumer segmentation. She has a proven track record of success, including six years leading cosmetics marketing at industry-disrupting, clean beauty pioneer, Beautycounter, ultimately leading to a $1 billion valuation and majority stake investment by The Carlyle Group. Prior to her work in beauty, Barrett worked in consumer product marketing for some of the most well-known franchises in the world, including Barbie®, Disney Princess and Frozen.

"I am so inspired by what Patrick and the team have built as far as a social-first, artistry-forward brand that really resonates with consumers," said Barrett. "There are so many opportunities I look forward to leading, building on the strength of that share of voice. I couldn't be more thrilled to join this incredible leadership team ahead of such major milestones in Patrick Ta Beauty's trajectory."

"Jacqueline joins us in a period of tremendous momentum as we look ahead to the fifth anniversary of the brand. Continuing to Increase our EMV and strengthening the brand's relevance across channels will continue to be key to strategically propel Patrick Ta Beauty into next year and beyond. Her wealth of experience aligns perfectly with the ways in which we hope to drive the brand forward," said Kimberly Villatoro, CEO of Patrick Ta Beauty.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jacqueline to the team. I'm looking forward to continuing to expand and explore new ways to connect with our community with her strategic vision on board," added Patrick Ta, co-founder of Patrick Ta Beauty.

In 2019, renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta worked with product specialist Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan to bring Patrick Ta Beauty to life. Patrick Ta Beauty is one of the fastest growing brands in prestige makeup, powered by strong EMV and beloved, superior products. With new investment, resources, and capabilities added to the team this year, the brand is prepared to more than double their marketing output year over year.

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta, established product specialist Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make others feel great in their own skin and to give them versatile products that can create any look.

