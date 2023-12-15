DELILAH MEETS MIAMI

Famed Roaring '20s-Inspired Supper Club Opens Highly-Anticipated Third Location

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delilah Miami, the latest outpost of Los Angeles-based h.wood Group's beloved Delilah restaurant concept, has officially opened its doors in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Marking the first East Coast opening in The h.wood Group's portfolio of more than 15 hospitality concepts in North America and the Middle East, Delilah Miami brings its modern-day supper club concept to the Magic City - set to redefine Miami's luxury dining and entertainment scene.

Delilah (PRNewswire)

"Delilah Miami embodies the decadence, glamour and sophistication of the Jazz Age to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other in the city today," said John Terzian, co-founder of The h.wood Group. "While the original vision and unparalleled standards of service can be found at every Delilah, our long-awaited East Coast debut will have its own unmistakable Miami vibe. Magic happens every night at Delilah in Los Angeles and Las Vegas…and we can't wait to see what's in store at Delilah Miami."

The Design

Fashioned to be a portal to the past with the modern design sophistication of today, Delilah Miami is Terzian's vision brought to life by Built Design. Awash in a palette of light pink, teal and gold, Delilah Miami blends the signature style of the Los Angeles and Las Vegas outposts while adding classic Miami flair including intricate ceiling soffits with bright wallpapers; a rich, Turkish burl wood lobby; a grand stairwell entrance and luxury marble and stone throughout. Signature Delilah caricatures by artist Blue Logan adorn the walls, menus and lamps, and include local Miami legends. Lastly, unique to Delilah Miami is a custom stage which will become the focal point of the room each evening as the vibe seamlessly transitions into a lounge for bottle service, signature cocktails and live entertainment.

The Menu

Led by Executive Chef Daniel Roy, Delilah Miami serves technique-driven food with new world flavors and signature Delilah dishes including its world-famous Chicken Tenders and Kendall's Slutty Brownie (named for Kendall Jenner). Chef Roy and team will be infusing the menu with Latin-inspired flavors and ingredients such as coconut and lychee, paying homage to the city's cultural heritage. Other menu highlights include Stone Crab Salad, Cubano Fritters, Crispy Confit and Suckling Pig.

Delilah Miami sits waterfront at 301 Brickell Bay Drive at the newly developed Brickell Bay Boardwalk, with an outdoor terrace and 180-degree view along Biscayne Bay. As the only Brickell restaurant with its own boat slips, Delilah Miami welcomes guests to moor on site, an accommodation catering to the comforts of the restaurant's discerning - and often private - clientele, who appreciate Delilah's "No Photos" policy as well.

"The strategic expansion of The h.wood Group has always included the incredible city of Miami," said Brian Toll, co-founder of The h.wood Group. "It was only a matter of time before we found the perfect location and Brickell is exactly that as it is internationally recognized for its world-class culinary and nightlife scene. Many of our most loyal guests own second homes in Miami and vacation here frequently and have been pushing for us to open a Delilah here. We're excited to serve those fans and reach new ones in a market that is just perfect for our portfolio and brand of luxury hospitality."

Learn more about Delilah Miami here and follow here . To make a reservation, visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/delilahmiami .

More photos available upon request.

PRESS INQUIRIES

SEQUEL PR

Email: hwoodpr@sequel-inc.com

ABOUT DELILAH

Swing and jive through this homage to the roaring '20s. With its lavish chandeliers and plush interiors, Delilah is a modern-day supper club with a vintage aesthetic. Nostalgic touches like a crackling fireplace offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere as guests dine on refined American fare. Dining turns to dancing as a troupe of female entertainers move to the sounds of a live jazz band. Eating, drinking, and dancing converge in this luxury space as guests enjoy lounge style bottle service as the evening unfolds. Elegant yet alluring, the charm and vivacious energy of Delilah is like stepping back in time.

ABOUT THE H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales. For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

Delilah Miami - Photography by World Red Eye (PRNewswire)

Delilah Miami - Photography by World Red Eye. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The h.wood Group