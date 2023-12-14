Wellbred and Dabeeo Partner to Drive Carbon Neutrality in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbred and Dabeeo, both private entities without government ties, have collaborated on an agreement to leverage recent developments in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration focuses on aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative and the nation's aspirations for carbon neutrality.

Wellbred, a company predominantly focused on oil trading across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, is further diversifying its scope into carbon neutrality and the global sustainability sector to address climate change. Partnering with Dabeeo, Wellbred seeks to actively support Saudi Arabia's carbon neutrality objectives. Leveraging its expertise in global carbon offsetting, the company aims to play a crucial role in carbon reduction within the petroleum/chemical industry and manufacturing to contribute to these goals. Wellbred is eager to work in partnership with Dabeeo to contribute to Saudi Arabia's efforts to combat climate change and mitigate adverse environmental effects.

Dabeeo, a company specialising in AI-based geospatial information and technology, has extensive experience addressing climate challenges gained from global projects such as monitoring palm tree vitality in Indonesia and analysing deforestation in Vietnam. This expertise has led to the partnership with Wellbred.

Through the utilization of AI technology for soil analysis, selection of land and deforestation planning, estimation of carbon sequestration in bio-diverse forestry, and commercialization of the carbon credit emissions, Wellbred and Dabeeo look to implement concrete steps to strengthen the digital MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) system. This joint effort aims to address carbon emissions challenges and climate change through this innovative business venture.

