New Podcast Series Let Me Save You 25 Years Will Spotlight Business Lessons for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

New Podcast Series Let Me Save You 25 Years Will Spotlight Business Lessons for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Hosted by Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn Nelson, season one will bring 25 different "Shawn-isms" to life alongside Lovesac celebrity friends and family

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Lovesac Company Founder and CEO, Shawn D. Nelson announced the launch of a new podcast entitled Let Me Save You 25 Years. While the Lovesac brand has been celebrating 25 years of Total Comfort™, through this podcast Nelson hopes to bring his success full circle, offering a glimpse into the lessons he has learned along the way so that future entrepreneurs can get a head start.

Explore all episodes and new content on the Podcast Hub here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9191951-lovesac-founder-ceo-launches-let-me-save-you-25-years-podcast/

Each Let Me Save You 25 Years podcast episode will focus on one "Shawn-ism" or business lesson, and feature an in-depth interview with notable entrepreneurs, influencers, founders, and celebrities. During each 1:1 conversation, guests share their stories, struggles, and strategies for success. To kick off the series, the first episode features Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx. Longtime friends from their primetime debut on Richard Branson's "The Rebel Billionaire" in 2004, Sara and Shawn discuss how they got their start and what it took to "do something" that would impact their future as a business and category leader.

Additional upcoming guests include Shaun White (American former snowboarder), Alex Costa (men's fashion influencer), Stacey Bendet (CEO & Creative Director, alice + olivia), Kara Goldin (former CEO and founder of Hint Water), Rob Gronkowski (American football player), among others.

"My mission with Let Me Save You 25 Years is simple - to inspire, motivate and empower the next generation of self-starters to carve their own legacy," said Shawn Nelson. "The entrepreneurial journey I've faced over the last quarter-century has been full of triumphant victories and humbling defeats, born from sweat, tears, and relentless determination. With my new series and upcoming memoir, I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through these channels, and shining a light on real, raw stories from industry trailblazers on the movements they have built."

In addition to the podcast, Nelson is launching a business book and memoir also titled, Let Me Save You 25 Years, on January 2, 2024. The unique picture and story book details the ups and downs of his 25-year journey building Lovesac from the ground up – from his parent's basement to a billion dollars on the NASDAQ stock exchange and beyond. Comprised of 25 micro-chapters paired with 25 key bits of wisdom, Let Me Save You 25 Years is now available for pre-order.

The podcast series, Let Me Save You 25 Years is now available across all streaming platforms. New episodes will be released every Thursday morning. For more information on Let Me Save You 25 Years, www.letmesaveyou25years.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech™ Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, SIDE AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Media Contact:

Nate Zubal

PR & Project Specialist

Lovesac

917-362-6851

View original content:

SOURCE The Lovesac Company