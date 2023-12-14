LG&E reaches new three-year contract with local IBEW

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), has announced it reached a new three-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2100, which currently represents more than 600 employees.

"We are proud of the historical relationship between our unions and company leadership – a positive partnership which spans more than four decades. This contract is the result of our ongoing collaborative efforts," said LG&E President John R. Crockett III. "We value each of our employees and their dedication to serving our customers. I am pleased that company and union leaders worked together in the best interests of our employees and our customers. We look forward to continuing our shared commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to customers and communities across our service territories."

The agreement, which is currently in effect through Oct. 1, 2026, includes 3% annual wage increases in each year of the contract for all employees represented by IBEW 2100.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 334,000 natural gas and 433,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 569,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

