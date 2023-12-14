Just in Time for the Holidays, Sky Zone Opens Doors at New Park in Temecula, CA

Further Broadening its Southern California Presence, Sky Zone Continues to Take Indoor Entertainment to New Heights

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce today the official opening of its newest location in the rolling hills of Temecula, CA, marking its 16th park in the Southern California region. Located at 26201 Ynez Road, across the highway from Promenade Temecula shopping mall, this revamped facility underscores the significant strides that Sky Zone is making to bolster its footprint in the state of California.

The brand recently opened a new location in Rancho Cucamonga and with upcoming park openings slated for San Bernardino, Alhambra and Chino Hills in 2024, Sky Zone is committed to providing unlimited fun for residents throughout the region.

Chief Revenue Officer of Sky Zone, Yogi Jashnani, shared his excitement for this continued expansion saying, "This new park represents our dedication to spreading the joy of active play to even more families, and we welcome the residents of this lively community to join in on the festive fun!"

Sky Zone continues to set the standard for excellence in indoor active entertainment and this new Temecula location delivers a unique and exhilarating experience for guests. Offering bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Temecula's nearly 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse array of attractions. The Toddler Court is the perfect play area for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers, while the park's springy Air Courts provide an extra boost for guests of all abilities to enjoy basketball, soccer, dodgeball and more. Sky Zone also offers exciting Zip Lines, sending riders soaring across the park, and elaborate Warrior Courses where guests can put their skills to the test, among other exciting offerings.

Elevate the way you celebrate this holiday season and beyond. Whether it's a birthday, team, school or holiday party, Sky Zone provides set up, clean up and hosting so that parents and kids can focus on having fun and making memories. Parents can also keep their kids in on the action with memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings, and invitations to members-only events.

With ambitious expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively seeking community and business leaders to join its growing list of franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and its offerings, please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

