Internet Marketing Association Wraps One of the Largest Artificial Intelligence Conferences in America

IMPACT 23 Award Winners Announced at Lido House Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "IMPACT 23: Where AI Meets the Ocean," hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Oct. 18-20, 2023 in Newport Beach, Calif., brought together a dynamic and influential assembly of industry innovators, elected officials and AI thought leaders.
Over three immersive days, against the backdrop of a beautiful Pacific coastal setting, attendees delved into cutting-edge AI technologies and their wide-ranging applications in the fields of defense, healthcare, martech, edtech, fintech and other markets.
A consensus was reached that Generative AI and unlocking "intelligence as a service" will be regarded as the largest technological impact to business and society in history, overshadowing the invention of the microchip and the internet. Virtually every aspect of all industries will be impacted, making swift adaptation imperative for business survival.
Furthermore, GenAI will revolutionize the creation, distribution and consumer interaction with advertisements, profoundly influencing business conduct and productivity. Speakers underscored the critical need for swift adaptation and integration of AI, emphasizing that businesses are not competing with GenAI but are, in fact, competing with those who are leveraging AI innovation ahead of them.
At the same time, presenters repeatedly emphasized the importance of long-term ethical considerations in the application of AI. Cybersecurity and public safety experts warned against criminal misuse of GenAI, while also highlighting its potential for positive use in law enforcement and national defense.
IMPACT 23 speakers, panelists, interviewees and topics encompassed:
- Mickey Alon, Chief Product/Tech Officer, VidMob: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Garth Andrus, President, Cognixia: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer, UCI: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Greg Ashlock, CEO, iHeartMedia: The Impact of Audio
- Don Barnes, Sheriff, Orange County Sheriff's Department: AI for Combating Crime
- Noah Blom, Mayor, Newport Beach: Public-Private Partnerships
- Neville Boston, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Reviver: Public-Private Partnerships; Entrepreneurial Journey
- Victor Cho, CEO, Emovid: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Dan Clarke, President, IntraEdge: Why Care about Ethical AI Usage
- Sean Conrad, Executive Vice President & Partner, Cardone Ventures: 10xing America
- Chris Duncan, Mayor, San Clemente: Public-Private Partnerships
- Ilya Evdokimov, Co-Founder/CTO, WiseTREND: AI Workers in a Business Place Today and Tomorrow
- Rob Florian, National Accounts Manager, Winspire Experience Agency: Evolution of Event Experience & How People Build Relationships
- Hector Garcia, Founder & Brand Guardian, MBN Creative Inc: AI in Creative
- Ted Heisler, Vice President, Ware Malcomb: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations
- Jin Hyung Lee, Founder & Chairman, LVIS: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Sara Jackson, Chancellor, Pepperdine University: Cultivating Graduates of Exemplary Character
- Livi Kerszenbaum, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Orange County United Way: Purpose Moment
- Afif Khoury, CEO, SOCi: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Josh Kreitzer, Founder & CEO, Channel Bankers: Best Ideas & Takeaways for the Future of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing; Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations
- Kashual Kurapati, Senior Vice President, SalesForce: AI in Multi-Industry Use
- Olivier Lemaignen, President, HPO Coach: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations
- David Latona, President & CEO, Tompkins Solutions: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations
- Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril Industries: Global Geopolitical Trends
- Joe Megibow, CEO, Bright Cellars: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations
- Tom Peck, Vice President, Sysco: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations
- Blake Resnik, Founder & CEO, BRINC Drones: Technology and Public Safety
- Chris Robertson, Financial Planner, Peak Financial Group: Economic Forecast and FinTech
- Ryan Steelberg, President & CEO, Veritone: AI Innovations, Writer's Strike, and AI Industries Going into 2024
- MC Sungaila, Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group: Public-Private Partnerships
- Jay Symonds, Head of Home & Sporting Goods Advertising, Amazon: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations
- Will Tober, Senior Vice President, Hughes Marino: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations
- Frederick Vallaeys, Co-founding CEO, Optmyzr: AI for Marketing
- Jeff Volpe, President, ViewSonic: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations
- Zachary Zaharek, Associate General Counsel, Virgin Galactic: Public-Private Partnerships
In addition, IMA recognized an impressive cohort of individuals, companies and products at the forefront of transformation in their respective industries. These achievements earned a range of honors in the annual IMA IMPACT Awards.
Award winners included:
INDIVIDUALS
- Ekram Alam, Co-Founder & CEO, MindPortal: Innovation of the Year
- Michael Ambacher, COO, Original Sprout: Sustainable Business Leader of the Year
- Garth Andrus, President, Cognixia: AI Thought Leader of the Year
- Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer, UCI: Innovator of the Year
- Lawrence R. Armstrong, Chairman, Ware Malcomb: Artist of the Year
- Neville Boston, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Reviver: Founder of the Year
- Michael Capaldi, Founder, RPP Equities: Real Estate Attorney of the Year
- Luke Carlson, Owner, LS Carlson Law: Workplace of the Year
- Matt Collins, CEO, Mountain View Medical Laboratory: Medical Laboratory of the Year
- Sean Conrad, Executive Vice President & Partner, Cardone Ventures: Best Small Business Solution Provider
- Jeff Cova, President, Winspire Experience Agency: Experience Marketing Agency of the Year
- Manish Dudharejia, Founder & President, E2M: Content Solution Provider of the Year
- Doug Frederick, CEO, Healthcues: Workplace Solution of the Year
- Jim Gash, President & CEO, Pepperdine University: Servant Leader of the Year
- Sue Grant, Founder, The Literacy Project: Community Impact Award
- Gloria Lee, Client Relations Partner, Rutan & Tucker LLP: Partner of the Year
- Joe Megibow, CEO, Bright Cellars: Marketing Leader of the Year
- Helen Norris, Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, Chapman University: EdTech Leader of the Year
- Chris Norton, Senior Vice President, Data Activation, Marketing & Personalization, Marriott International: AI Marketing Leader of the Year
- Bob Olson, Founder, R.D. Olson Development: Builder of the Year
- Tom Peck, Vice President, Sysco: Best Use of AI for Food Services Company
- Tom Sauer, CEO & Owner, MacArthur Group: IMA Member of the Year
- Ben Phillips, Chief Investment Strategist, Savoie Capital: Family Office Provider of the Year
- Chris Robertson, Financial Planner, Peak Financial Group: Financial Service Company of the Year
- Tim Shank, Partner, Swarts, Manning & Associates: Insurance Broker of the Year
- MC Sungaila, Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group: Lawyer of the Year
- Will Tober, Senior Vice President, Hughes Marino: Commercial Broker of the Year
- Jeff Volpe, President, Viewsonic: Best Integrated Campaign Strategy
- Kamran Zand, Broker & Founder, Luxury Estates International: Luxury Real Estate Agent of the Year
ORGANIZATIONS
- Aptera Motors: Innovator of the Year
- Boustead Securities LLC: Investment Banker of the Year
- Channel Bakers: CPG Digital Marketing Firm of the Year
- Eide Bailly: Best Accounting Firm
- Emovid: Best AI Powered Video
- Farmers & Merchants Bank: Business Bank of the Year
- Fristers: Community Impact Award
- Goodwin Company: Generational Company of the Year
- Greenlane: Fintech Platform of the Year, Startup of the Year
- iHeartMedia: Media Platform of the Year
- IntraEdge: Technology Services Provider of the Year
- MacArthur Group LLC: Healthcare Company of the Year
- Marriott International: Best Use of AI in Hospitality, Best Use of Internet Marketing
- MBN Creative: AI Creative Agency of the Year
- Newport Beach & Co/Visit Newport Beach: Best Destination Marketing Agency
- Optmyzr: Best AI in Marketing
- Pendry Newport Beach: Best Conference Venue
- Reviver: Most Valuable Startup
- Salesforce: Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year
- Sea Purity Investments: Best Investment Company
- serviceMob: Startup of the Year
- Simon Scholars: Community Impact Award
- SOCi: Best AI for Franchise Application
- The Elwood Club: Private Club of the Year
- The Setting Wine: Wine of the Year
- Tompkins Solutions: Best Use of AI in Supply Chain Management
- Urbana Holdings: Best Commercial Real Estate Fund
- Veritone: AI Service Provider of the Year
- VidMob: AI Solution of the Year
- Whittier Trust: Multi-Family Office of the Year
The diverse and impactful contributions celebrated during the event highlighted the intersection of AI and industry expertise, reinforcing the continuous evolution and positive impact that this convergence brings to the world's ever-changing landscape.
A comprehensive report on "IMPACT 23: Where AI Meets the Ocean" can be downloaded at IMPACT 23 AI Manifesto.pdf. The report provides full details on the highly informative presentations, the many prominent speakers and panelists, IMPACT Award categories and winners, and other activities during the conference.
The annual IMA IMPACT conference is a world-class event that enables an array of experts to share their experience and expertise with attendees to enrich their professional development. Each year sets a new milestone for deep insights into the very latest industry trends.
IMA has established a position as one of the largest and fastest growing groups in the world focused on internet marketing. Members represent a wide range of fields associated with this dynamic and pivotal aspect of business and society.
For information on the Internet Marketing Association, visit www.imanetwork.org.
About the Internet Marketing Association
IMA is one of the fastest growing and largest Internet marketing groups in the world, with professional members in fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. It provides a platform where proven Internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase members' value to their organizations. IMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide an opportunity to learn, engage and define best practices without making a financial commitment. www.imanetwork.org
