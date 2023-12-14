GreenPower Delivers Four Nano BEAST All-Electric, School Buses to West Virginia School Districts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the delivery of four all-electric, purpose-built Type A Nano BEAST school buses to Cabell, Clay, Monongalia and Kanawha counties in West Virginia. The deliveries followed the roll out of the first manufactured all-electric school buses from the company's South Charleston manufacturing facility earlier this week.

The GreenPower Type A all-electric Nano BEAST (left) and Nano BEAST Access (right)being delivered to school districts in West Virginia this week are the first of GreenPower’spurpose-built EV school buses manufactured at its South Charleston, West Virginia plant. (PRNewswire)

"Delivery of the four Nano BEASTs represents the first all-electric, purpose-built school buses manufactured in West Virginia," said Michael Perez, Vice President of School Buses, Contracts and Grants for GreenPower. "These Nano BEASTs are part of the 41 all-electric GreenPower school buses purchased by the state of West Virginia for school districts across the Mountain State. The 37 all-electric, purpose-built Type D BEASTs which are part of the same order, and the additional one BEAST purchased by Kanawha County, are set for delivery in 2024."

One Nano BEAST is being delivered to Monongalia County while the three Nano BEAST Access options are going to Cabell, Clay and Kanawha counties. The Nano BEAST is a Type A all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 24 students. The Nano BEAST Access option has seating for up to 18 ambulatory passengers and up to 3+ Q'STRAINT wheelchair securements, complemented with a BraunAbility rear curbside lift.

"Monongalia County Schools is excited to receive the very first Nano BEAST manufactured in West Virginia," said Dr. Eddie R. Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools. "This first all-electric school bus is the start of our transition to a cleaner, safer transportation plan for our students. The school district has already ordered a second GreenPower Nano BEAST with the Access option."

"As the home county school system where GreenPower's West Virginia manufacturing plant is located, the Kanawha County School District is proud to have been the first county to take delivery of a Nano BEAST Access Type A school bus yesterday," added Kanawha County Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams. "There are former Kanawha County students that were part of the GreenPower team that built our bus. And with GreenPower's tremendous growth we look forward to more of our graduates working there."

Clay County School District was the first school district in the nation to deploy a Type A, all-electric, purpose-built school bus with a wheelchair lift and securements when it put the GreenPower Nano BEAST in service in October of 2022 during the #YesWV All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project implemented by the state of West Virginia and GreenPower. "It's an exciting time for West Virginia and the Clay County School District is ecstatic to receive a GreenPower Nano BEAST Access," said Philip Dobbins, superintendent of Clay County Schools. "Our participation in the pilot project showed the value these GreenPower all-electric school buses have. A cleaner, safer ride and reduced operating and maintenance costs are benefits widely known. What we also found is the quiet ride of the all-electric bus helps reduce behavioral problems, especially when transporting students with special needs."

"Today marks an important step as we work to update our bus fleet," said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe. "Within Cabell County, there is excitement among our transportation department, parents, students, and the community as we welcome the first GreenPower all-electric school bus into our fleet. Our school district proudly supports the manufacturing of GreenPower school buses right here in West Virginia, contributing to our local economy and technological advancements."

Note to Media: The following press events will take place as each Nano BEAST arrives at the respective county school district bus garage:

Monongalia County – Thursday, December 14 at 11:00 am at the Bus Garage at 101 Mylan Park Lane in Morgantown .

Clay County – Thursday, December 14 at 3:00 pm at the Bus Garage at 1403 Clay Highway in Clay .

Cabell County – Friday, December 15 at 10:00 am at the School Board offices at 2850 Fifth Avenue in Huntington .

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

