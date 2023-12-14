Fatherly Names Hyundai IONIQ 6 One of Its Top 10 Family Cars of the Year for 2023

Fatherly Praises IONIQ 6's Blend of Safety, Range, Outstanding Packaging, Family-minded Features and Eco Friendliness

Vehicles Must Earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ Rating to be Eligible

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named one of Fatherly's 'Top 10 Family Cars of the Year' for 2023. The all-electric vehicle received praise from the publication for its Insurance Institute for Highway Safety TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 361 milesi, remarkable driving performance, spacious rear seat room, incredible value, and family-friendly nature. Fatherly's 'Top 10 Family Cars of the Year' awards presents a comprehensive guide to the best vehicles for families. The publication's selection criteria focuses on safety, space, visibility, efficiency, and overall family-friendliness. Because safety is paramount in a family vehicle, nominees must earn a IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating in order to be considered.

The IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely proud of the Hyundai IONIQ 6's recognition as the one of Fatherly's 'Top 10 Family Cars of the Year,'" said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is committed to building the best family-friendly vehicles, offering models that not only prioritize safety and efficiency, but also ease of use while elevating the driving experience. It's all part of our company's core vision, Progress for Humanity."

"The IONIQ 6 secured its place as one of Fatherly's Family Cars of the Year because it checks all the boxes that parents care most about," said Tyghe Trimble, editor-in-chief, Fatherly. "It's safe (an IIHS Top Safety Pick +), affordable (the value for money with this EV is exceptional), and we love the 39.2 inches of knee room for the kids in the back. On top of that, it's a darn good-looking vehicle which, yes, matters to parents."

Fatherly

Fatherly is a leading online hub tailored for today's dads, offering practical advice, engaging content, and valuable resources. Fatherly offers a diverse range of insightful articles, practical tips, and entertaining content, covering parenting, lifestyle, wellness, cars and more, Fatherly aims to support and celebrate fathers by providing insightful articles, tips, and entertaining content. With an audience of 1.8 million unique monthly visitors and a social footprint of 3.1 million followers across platforms, Fatherly fosters connections and shares great insights, creating a positive, inclusive community for modern fatherhood.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America