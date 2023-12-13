EPAM Releases AI-powered DIAL Platform for Open Source -- Helping Companies Quickly Advance Generative AI and LLM-Driven Solutions

AI DIAL Orchestration Platform for Open Source enables enterprises to accelerate experimentation and innovation across public and proprietary large language models (LLMs), AI-native Applications and Custom Add-ons

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered DIAL Open Source Platform, a multi-modal, model-agnostic solution enabling developers to build upon the existing model to create custom applications, experiment with new use cases and develop innovative implementations.

The new AI-powered Platform is a highly adaptable solution designed with the developer community in mind—supporting a wide range of applications across industries. Today, EPAM leverages the Platform in more than 500 use cases, simplifying the interaction between different software applications developed by various vendors and enhancing compatibility and user experience for end users.

"EPAM's AI-powered DIAL Open Source Platform is a comprehensive solution designed to address the growth, governance, supervision and unification of corporate LLM-centric ecosystems consisting of model adapters, tools and LLM-based applications," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at EPAM. "The Platform's immediate readiness for deployment is a testament to its practical, real-world application potential, and its monitoring and troubleshooting features make it a comprehensive solution for developers working with APIs, user interfaces and AI applications based on LLMs."

Developed under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, EPAM's DIAL Platform aims to foster collaborative development and widespread adoption. The Platform's open source model encourages community contributions, supports both open source and commercial use, provides legal clarity, allows for the creation of derivative works and aligns with open source principles. The model's flexibility promotes innovation, ensuring sustainability through ongoing maintenance and updates by diverse contributors. The Platform is completely containerized and Kubernetes-ready, running production deployments with all major public cloud providers.

"The launch of our AI-powered DIAL Open Source Platform underscores our ongoing commitment to building a robust and advanced digital landscape with open source innovation," said Ilya Gorelik, Head of EPAM's Reliable AI Lab. "EPAM's DIAL open source aims to foster collaboration within the developer community, encouraging contributions and facilitating adoption across various projects and industries. By embracing open source, we believe in widening access to innovative AI technologies to benefit both developers and end-users."

In August 2023, EPAM launched its AI-powered DIAL Orchestration Platform, which merges the power of LLMs with deterministic code — offering a secure, scalable and customizable AI workbench to streamline and enhance AI-driven business solutions.

One of the first commercially deployed applications running on DIAL is EPAM's StatGPT. As the first DIAL platform-enabled IP for LLM-powered solutions in this area, StatGPT is credited with enhancing accessibility to LLM-powered solutions within the industry. Developed by EPAM on the foundations of EPAM DIAL and QuantHub platforms, StatGPT was specifically designed to automate the generation of SDMX (Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange) queries by harnessing the capabilities of LLMs. In October 2023, EPAM showcased SDMX's utilization with industry professionals at the 9th Annual SDMX Global Conference in Manama, Bahrain.

To learn more about EPAM's AI-powered DIAL Open Source Platform, visit www.epam-rail.com/open-source.

To learn more about EPAM's advanced AI solutions and advisory capabilities, visit www.epam.com/services/artificial-intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

