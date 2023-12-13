Automobiles, Trading Cards, and Collector Coins for Auction on HiBid Following Huge $58.2M GMV Week

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales on the HiBid.com auction platform soared during the first full week of December. Over $58 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) was recorded in 1,725 timed and live auctions closing between December 4th and 10th. Bidders placed over 3.9 million bids on more than 771,500 lots.

Current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com include a wide variety of collectibles, including gold and silver coins, comic books, and trading cards, plus a diverse assortment of automobiles, with everything from motorcycles and snowmobiles to semitrucks and SUVs on the block. Standout lots include a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV, 2019 GMC Sierra SLT, and 100-ounce silver bar.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

December 4-10, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $58.2+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $104+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 771,560

Timed Auctions: 1,653

Live Auctions: 72

Bids Placed: 3.9+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.6+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Live Car Auction, Saturday, December 16th

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: December 8-16

Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.

View Auction Catalog

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: November 28-December 17

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc

View Auction Catalog

U.S. Marshals Nationwide Online Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: December 11-18

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

View Auction Catalog

Cars, Trucks, and More Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: November 20-December 21

Seller: Rt 66 Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Brad's Auto & Diesel Online Auction, Wilson, North Carolina

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: December 4-18

Seller: Peak Auto Auctions

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

