Valet Living Announces Steve Davis as President of MultiPro Property Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced Steve Davis as President of MultiPro Property Solutions, the premier apartment turns provider in the U.S. MultiPro Property Solutions is owned by Valet Living.

In his role as President, Steve will spearhead the expansion of MultiPro, with a keen focus on penetrating the top 25 markets across the U.S. His vision encompasses not just geographical growth but also strategic planning to fortify our independent contractor network. This expansion aims to meet burgeoning demands while elevating the quality of services offered to our esteemed clients. (PRNewswire)

As President, Davis is responsible for the growth of MultiPro, including a focus on the geographic expansion into the top 25 markets in the U.S. To support that expansion, Davis is also responsible for broadening the MultiPro independent contractor network to meet growing demand and enhance the services offered to clients.

"Steve brings eight years of consistent success in creating pathways for sustained growth at Valet Living which positions him to lead MultiPro Property Solutions into the next phase of growth," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "His keen sense of balance between expansion and operational support to sustain it is a critical factor in ensuring ongoing client satisfaction."

Davis joined Valet Living in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Business Development, where he focused on the continued development and build-out of go-to-market strategies as well as the operational execution strategies for the company.

"I'm extremely proud to be asked to lead MultiPro Property Solutions and the incredibly talented team already in place," said Davis. "Maintaining MultiPro's position as a trusted and reliable service provider while seeking opportunities for growth is my top priority."

Davis has served in executive leadership roles for more than 35 years. After an 18-year career in the office solutions industry, Davis served in leadership roles for organizations providing products and services to the multifamily and hospitality industries. His past positions include executive positions at Safemark Systems, Digney York and HD Supply-Facilities Maintenance. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

About MultiPro Property Solutions Network, LLC

MultiPro Property Solutions offers nationwide, comprehensive and hassle-free property services through a single point of contact. With a broad array of offerings, including make-ready services, the company simplifies the execution process, guaranteeing timely and efficient completion of projects. MultiPro Property Solutions Network is owned by Valet Living, a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

