KSA Welcomes ILO, World Bank, Other Partners to Global Labor Market Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is welcoming the International Labor Organization, the World Bank, United Nations Saudi Arabia, and other partners for the inauguration of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh on December 13-14, as leading institutions search for comprehensive strategies to deal with the advent of AI, shifting demographics, and dramatic changes to the nature of work in the world.

Global Labor Market Conference (PRNewswire)

H.E. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhii, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) offered context for GLMC, saying its inauguration comes at a time when global labor markets are facing exceptional dynamics and anticipated changes. He continued that a concerted international effort is required to address these factors in a way that secures a better future for all.

He added the conference participants hail from among the most important and influential actors in the global labor market, who will come together with the aim of creating a common vision for success and prosperity. He expressed his confidence that this conference marks the beginning of this vision, which will be developed and implemented on the ground.

The GLMC will convene leaders from multinational organizations, government ministries, business, academia, technology, and labor representatives from more than 40 countries. The platform is designed to help identify common challenges, forecast future uncertainties, and build the mechanisms of cooperation necessary to safeguard international labor markets.

Dignitaries in attendance will include International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Saudi Minister of Communications & Information Technology H.E. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning H.E. Faisal Bin Alibrahim, Saudi Minister of Tourism H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Saudi Human Rights Commission President H.E. Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri.

The conference will entail over 40 sessions addressing critical questions including, "Has the Labor Contract Run its Course?" and "The Next Frontier for AI & People." Sessions also will tackle skills and productivity gaps, regulation and deregulation, and best approaches to spur work for all. Dozens of new international agreements are expected to be announced over the course of the two-day conference.

Announcing the GLMC Vision Ambassadors

The GLMC also is announcing on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that it has enlisted Brigitte Hyacinth, Pascal Bornett, Ahmed Al-Shehri, and Mohammed Al-Hammadi as "Vision Ambassadors."

Hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Hyacinth is a best-selling author and expert on leadership, management, human resources, and emerging technologies. Mr. Bornet, who is based in the United States, is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution, and is a leading media commentator on the work-related impacts of AI. Mr. Al-Shehri is a Saudi economic consultant and expert, whose columns on labor markets have appeared in Saudi Gazette among others. From the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Al-Hammadi is the Chairman and Board of Directors of the UAE Journalists Association and has a career-long track record as a journalist and communications expert.

For more information about the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), please visit www.globallabormarketconference.com

About the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC)

The Global Labor Market Conference is a platform that aims to convene experts, specialists, and representatives of labor market stakeholders to engage in discussions about current and future international market challenges and propose innovative solutions to address them. Launched in Riyadh by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this annual conference seeks to establish a forum for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and as a driving force for positive changes in labor practices on a global scale.

The event will gather Excellencies, the Ministers of Labor from G20 countries, leaders of pertinent international organizations, high-ranking officials, and figures from government and private sectors worldwide. It will also draw participation from major investors in both local and international private sectors. The conference's primary focus will be on policies and best practices related to labor markets, while emphasizing the pivotal roles of employers and governments in shaping a harmonious and inclusive labor market.

In addition to the core conference program, which will delve into topics concerning the future of labor markets, the ongoing transformations in the world of work, and the influence of globalization, several ancillary activities will take place. These will include specialized workshops, diverse events, the signing of numerous memorandums of understanding and agreements, and the recognition of distinguished institutions and organizations within the labor market through the "Labor Award."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia