KYOCERA AVX Releases its First Linear Card-Edge Connectors With Spring Contacts

The new 9159-7X0 Series double-ended linear card-edge connectors deliver high electrical and mechanical reliability, high signal integrity, and high durability in harsh environment industrial and lighting applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new 9159-7X0 Series double-ended linear card-edge connectors with spring contacts.

KYOCERA AVX Logo (PRNewswire)

The new 9159-7X0 Series double-ended linear card-edge connectors are ideal for harsh industrial & lighting applications.

The new 9159-7X0 Series is the newest addition to the KYOCERA AVX portfolio of linear card-edge connectors and the first to feature its robust beryllium copper spring contact system, which is proven to deliver high electrical and mechanical reliability, high signal integrity, and high durability in harsh environment applications. This proven spring contact system combined with the convenience of a double-ended, single-piece, and solder-free-mating card-edge design and the versatility enabled by its various configurations and plating makes the 9159-7X0 Series ideal for linear PCB mating in harsh industrial, LED lighting, automotive lighting, and transportation lighting applications.

The series is available in open- and closed-side configurations with high-temperature white or black UL94 V-0 insulators, five contact variations (4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 positions), gold or tin over nickel contact plating, and current ratings up to 2A per contact. It is designed to mate with 1.5mm-thick (±0.15mm) PCBs with gold- or tin-plated pads and rated for 150VAC rms or the DC equivalent, up to 1,000 cycles with gold-plated contacts (up to 20 with tin), and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +130°C. The 9159-7X0 Series is also UL and RoHS compliant and can be customized to suit customers' specifications. Parts are shipped in bulk in quantities of 1,000 per bag.

"Our new 9159-7X0 Series provides customers in the demanding industrial and LED, automotive, and transportation lighting markets with rugged, one-piece linear board-to-board solutions that are easy to install and reliably deliver outstanding electrical and mechanical performance," said Jiri Vojacek, Product Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "Our high-strength beryllium copper contact system is backed by more than 25 years of compression connector experience and has been proven in an extensive range of critical, harsh environment applications. And while the new 9159-7X0 Series is our first coplanar connector to feature spring contacts, we offer the broadest range of standard horizontal and vertical card-edge connectors available on the market, so that element of the design is well-proven as well."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 9159-7X0 Series double-ended linear card-edge connectors with spring contacts, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/board-to-board/coplanarlinear/9159-7x0/. To order, please visit DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For information about KYOCERA AVX's portfolio of linear card-edge connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/board-to-board/coplanarlinear/. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download:

https://btbmarketing.egnyte.com/dl/C1YvU0ncq7

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX