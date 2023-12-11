GEP'S AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE AT CEGID, THE FRANCE-BASED GLOBAL PROVIDER OF CLOUD SOLUTIONS FOR FINANCE AND HR, HELPING THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS PROCUREMENT FUNCTION

Fluxym, a leader in source-to-pay services and a Cegid partner, is leading the implementation of GEP's supply chain and procurement software

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Cegid, a leading global provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors, has selected and has gone live on GEP SOFTWARE™ , supporting the digital transformation of its procurement operation, following a competitive review.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, and its 500,000 customers, Cegid has 4,400 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid is using GEP SOFTWARE to help transform its entire procurement process, beginning with sourcing, spend analytics, supplier and contract management. Fluxym, a member of the GEP Partner United network and a tenured partner to Cegid, is taking the lead in implementing the solution with GEP support.

GEP SOFTWARE and Fluxym are providing a full range of AI-driven solutions to support Cegid's continuing growth, including:

Increasing visibility into spend to drive new value,

Mitigating risk by enabling comprehensive supplier performance evaluation, and

Strengthening its procurement operation by automating processes and improving efficiency.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE are powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform for procurement, supply chains and sustainability. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

About Fluxym

Fluxym, source-to-pay experts since 2002, helps companies to digitize their purchasing and finance processes. With over 500 completed projects, Fluxym offers a full range of services: consulting, integration, support, and maintenance. It has 145 employees based in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Montreal, London, New York, and Singapore.

