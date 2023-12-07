Arkansas to Offer Unforgettable Experience During 2024 Eclipse

Historic Sites, Museums, Centers Prepare for Visitors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Division of Arkansas Heritage invites visitors for the Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024 to take advantage of their stay and explore Arkansas's rich history.

"Arkansas will give visitors one of the best views of the eclipse," said Marty Ryall, director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage. "We hope visitors will continue to explore our authentic state after the eclipse."

Guests can visit numerous cultural sites and museums across the state managed by Arkansas Heritage.

Nestled in downtown Little Rock , Historic Arkansas Museum offers a glimpse into Arkansas's past and present. Nearby, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center honors the story of Arkansas's African American history. Also in Little Rock is the Old State House Museum , the original state capitol of Arkansas .





Explore the Arkansas Arts Council Registry to find an Arkansas artist near you.





Arkansas is home to nearly 80 natural areas across the state, preserved by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission .





Discover historic sites maintained by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program that weave Arkansas's history together.





The Arkansas State Archives in Little Rock , Powhatan and Washington, Ark. , offer over 200 years of Arkansas records, completely free to the public.





Dive into Delta and blues history at the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Ark. , or tune in to King Biscuit Time on KFFA Radio, the longest running daily blues radio show in the U.S.

Come experience Arkansas's heritage during an event like no other. Learn more by visiting ArkansasHeritage.com .

Arkansas Heritage

Arkansas Heritage was created in 1975 and is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. There are eight agencies with unique heritage focuses under the umbrella of this division: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state's natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism. Shea Lewis serves as the secretary for the department.

