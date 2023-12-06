Stine Enterprises Opens Two New Texas Hawaiian Bros Locations Within One Week

Hawaiian Bros' Multi-Unit Franchisee Opens Locations in Midland and Tyler

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros is debuting two new island-inspired franchise locations in Tyler and Midland, Texas, opening December 4 (6915 S Broadway Ave), and December 11 (3320 W Loop 250 N), respectively. The locations are the newest to open under Stine Enterprises as two of the 75 Hawaiian Bros' restaurants developed under their recent franchisee agreement.

Since signing their franchise agreement with Hawaiian Bros in early 2023, Stine Enterprises has opened two ghost kitchens in Arizona, and will expand to their tenth market, with two new Hawaiian Bros locations in North Texas. These new restaurants are a part of the Stines agreement to open 75 Hawaiian Bros locations to bring island-inspired food to Arizona and North Texas.

"Texas has been an ideal state to expand the Hawaiian Bros brands," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "It's been a pleasure thus far to have franchised with Hawaiian Bros, starting in Tempe and Phoenix and now in Midland and Tyler. We're looking forward to what North Texas has to offer!"

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates over 40 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in eight states across America, and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018 including a number one spot on the Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies, and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com .

