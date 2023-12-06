Launch Control Unveils Game-Changing Features for Land Investors in Latest App Update

New Custom Fields and Enhanced Data Capabilities Set to Transform Land Investment Engagement

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 -- Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class customer support, today announces a series of cutting-edge app features designed to change how land investors connect with prospective sellers. These enhancements bring greater precision and efficiency to the land-buying process.

Enhanced Targeting with Custom Fields for Land Prospecting

Launch Control's latest features include specialized custom fields for land buying. This addition enables land investors to focus on specific land-related properties with greater accuracy. Key updates include:

New Custom Fields: Targeted toward land investors, enabling refined segmentation and campaign strategies.

New Merge Fields: Incorporating APN (Assessor Parcel Number), Property County, and Acreage, providing a deeper understanding and categorization of land parcels.

Streamlined Processes and Time Zone Consideration

Acknowledging the importance of more efficient workflows for faster deal closures, Launch Control has enhanced its application to include:

Mapping Landowner Fields: Users now have the option to map or skip trace import fields, ensuring a more tailored and efficient import process.

Improved Report Filtering: An enhanced dashboard allows users to select custom date ranges, improving data accessibility and analysis.

Time Zone Integration: All reminders and statistics now align with the user's time zone, simplifying lead follow-up processes and eliminating confusion.

"Launch Control has completely transformed how we operate as land investors, and we are so excited about their changes that are helping us even more," said Callan Faulkner of Solterra Properties. "As a coach for fellow land investors, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact of their recent platform updates. Features like APN and county name integration have made a world of difference, helping us generate close to three million dollars in profit. I'm beyond excited for what the future holds as Launch Control continues to enhance its platform for land investors."

Template Personalization: A Key to Success in Land Investment

Template personalization, a mainstay feature of Launch Control, plays a pivotal role in enhancing outcomes for land investors. This feature allows for tailored messaging, ensuring a personal connection with each recipient and significantly boosting engagement. To further enhance this tool, land investors joining Launch Control will receive a comprehensive suite of lead conversion content, enabling multi-stage lead follow-up, including Quick Replies and Drip Automation — a unique feature of Launch Control. The Customer Success team at Launch Control is readily available to assist users in refining their templates and sharing effective text marketing strategies. This commitment to personalization and expert support is instrumental in fostering strong prospect relationships and achieving impactful results in the land investment sector.

"Launch Control's updates transformed our client engagement approach. Initially struggling with negative responses, we shifted to their new, more personalized templates," said Mike Wallace, Launch Control customer. "This change improved our interactions, making them more engaging and offering real value like free property evaluations. The platform's customization flexibility has been key in enhancing our communication strategy, showcasing the effectiveness of personalized messaging in today's market."

Numerous top-performing land investors and coaches use Launch Control to grow their businesses. For insights into valuable networking opportunities, connect with a Launch Control representative .

About Launch Control

Launch Control is a leading text marketing platform that connects people through the power of personalized messaging. We use AI to create custom messages, blending traditional techniques with new tech for genuine connections. In three years, we've become the U.S.'s largest tech-enabled real estate network, ranked #1 in text marketing for real estate investors, and branched into sectors like consumer goods, social impact, politics, and more. Our AI-driven text marketing solution, combined with our unwavering commitment to client compliance, delivers standout deliverability, response rates, and conversions. Let Launch Control's intelligent messaging platform empower your business communications and customer relationships. Learn more at www.launchcontrol.us and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

