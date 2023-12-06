Hydron Energy Receives Funding from the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) to Commercialize the INTRUPTor™ Technology, a Low Cost and Novel Waste-to-Fuel System.

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy, a company establishing novel gas separation solutions to address both environmental and economical market opportunities, announced today it has received a grant from the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN). The grant from CRIN will provide funding to help accelerate commercialization and scale up for the INTRUPTor™ system. Hydron Energy is scaling up core components of the INTRUPTor™ by orders of magnitude.

www.hydron.ca (CNW Group/Hydron Energy) (PRNewswire)

"We looked at how nature removes carbon dioxide from our body as we exhale, then we created an industrial version of the natural process. Nature uses mild process conditions, near-ambient pressures and temperatures, and relies on chemistry. We figured out how to take those important functions and integrate them into a low-cost solution. With the grant from CRIN Hydron will be able to commercialize and scale up this disruptive technology by orders of magnitude to service the conventional biogas upgrading market" said Hydron President and CEO Soheil Khiavi.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) system is a disruptive solution that converts raw gases into clean refined fuel. The compact system will provide significant cost-savings over conventional gas-upgrading technologies. Hydron Energy is initially focused on providing an affordable and scalable solution to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The system has additional biofuel applications including converting biomass gasification syngas to clean hydrogen.

Hydron will enter the existing biogas market with multiple sizes of the INTRUPTor™ solution. The system will upgrade biogas for customers facilities as small as a 100 Nm3/hr and up to 3800 Nm3/hr. The INTRUPTor™ Mobile Solution will offer onsite gas upgrading to the facilities that previously wouldn't be able to produce RNG due to high upgrading cost, low production rate, and long distance to the pipeline. The INTRUPTor™ operates in ambient conditions and therefore does not require any feed compressors, vacuum pumps, feed gas drying units, or exhaust gas post-treatment systems to produce pipeline-quality RNG. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers an industry-leading carbon intensity score.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is establishing novel gas separation solutions for various energy and processing fields of use to address both environmental and economical market opportunities.

To learn more, visit us at www.hydron.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hydron Energy