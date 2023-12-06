Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Adds Former Krispy Kreme, Mars Executive, Caren Prince, to Leadership Team

Prince appointed Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of financial management and strategic planning experience to the executive team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, the award-winning, polished-casual American restaurant, today announced that it has appointed Caren Prince as Chief Financial Officer. Prince, who formerly held executive roles at both Krispy Kreme and Mars Inc., succeeds now-retired Firebirds CFO Christopher Olson.

Prince joins Firebirds during an exciting time in the brand's growth as earlier this year, Firebirds was acquired and recapitalized by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2 billion of assets. The award-winning restaurant concept operates 58 restaurants in 20 states and has aggressive growth plans, which Prince's strategic financial expertise will help fuel.

"Caren brings a brilliant and unique perspective to Firebirds, stemming from her extensive experience leading financial strategy for iconic consumer brands, both in the States and abroad. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team and work together as Firebirds continues to grow our guest base and enhance our dining options," said Steve Kislow, Firebirds CEO and President. "We appreciate Chris Olson's numerous contributions to Firebirds over the past several years and his outstanding leadership during this transition. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Prince spent 20 years with Mars Inc., where she held various leadership roles in the United Kingdom before moving stateside with the organization, ultimately serving as CFO of the concept's Retail Group, where she oversaw flagship M&Ms World stores, My M&MS e-commerce and B2B operations. Most recently, Prince served as CFO of Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme, supporting the rapid growth and transformation of the fresh doughnut business, where she scaled both the team and the business to support accelerated expansion and increasing complexity of operations.

"I am excited to join Firebirds during this pivotal expansion phase, and I look forward to collaborating with the entire leadership team to continue building upon the remarkable foundations they have worked tirelessly to achieve. Together, we'll expand the distinctive Firebirds experience, while maintaining the focus on the exceptional people who truly embody the heart and soul of the brand's success," said Prince.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a privately owned polished-casual American restaurant offering an energetic twist on the traditional grill, featuring a boldly flavored menu in an elevated, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood on Firebirds' exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, guests will find the award-winning FIREBAR® and a full-service patio with seasonal comforts. Guests can also enjoy Firebirds a variety of other ways, including ordering ToGo or delivery through the restaurant's website, leveraging the concept's premier catering services or hosting a group in one of the restaurants' Private Dining Rooms. Firebirds partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation year-round, having raised about $3.5 million for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. The concept was named one of 10 'Breakout Brands' by Nation's Restaurant News and was awarded the Diners' Choice Winner by OpenTable. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make a reservation or order online.

