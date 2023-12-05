Tom Cartmell of Wagstaff & Cartmell Tapped to Lead in Social Media Litigation - Appointed to JCCP and MDL Sub-Committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Cartmell, partner at Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP, has been appointed to significant leadership positions in two landmark social media litigations.

Cartmell will be at the forefront of legal proceedings, serving as a member of the Local Government Entities Sub-Committee in the Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Multi-District Litigation (MDL) No. 3047, under the jurisdiction of the Honorable Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Northern District of California. In this role, Mr. Cartmell will address the unique legal challenges of social media-related adolescent addiction and personal injury cases, develop legal standards, and ensure fair resolutions for those affected.

Additionally, Cartmell has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for Judicial Council Coordination Proceeding (JCCP) No. 5255, which is dedicated to social media cases. This appointment, under the oversight of the Honorable Judge Carolyn Kuhl, reinforces Mr. Cartmell's commitment to representing plaintiffs in complex litigation involving social media issues.

"As a parent of two children, each navigating the complexities of social media, I carry a personal responsibility to champion the rights of these young children and their families. These corporate giants were well aware of the harm they were inflicting, yet persisted in their pursuits, at times exacerbating issues that resulted in personal injuries for these vulnerable children," said Cartmell.

For more information about the cases, or if you or someone you know has suffered personal injury from Social Media, please contact Lucy Davis at ldavis@wcllp.com or (816) 701-1130.

About Wagstaff & Cartmell

Wagstaff & Cartmell is a litigation firm that handles nationwide high-stakes and complex litigation matters. Our practice spans various matters, from professional liability to business litigation, product liability, mass actions, class actions, and catastrophic personal injury. We thrive in the courtroom and prepare to get there in all areas. We have served in leadership roles in major, multidistrict litigation and have been lead counsel in bellwether and other jury trials in prominent cases, nationally and locally.

