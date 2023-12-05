Brand Embarks on Line of Entertainment Partnerships with Talent Tastemakers

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit Elixirs is enhancing their brand debut by announcing an initial collaboration with actress, director, and entrepreneur, Bella Thorne. The partnership will feature the Bella Thorne Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor, which will be available in late Spring / early Summer 2024. Created in conjunction with Thorne, the collaboration doubles down on Illicit Elixirs' approach to bringing the FUN to the functional beverage category, while maintaining the brands commitment to natural ingredients, proven antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids that work together to support dopamine production.

ILLICIT ELIXIRS ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL POP CULTURE COLLABORATION WITH BELLA THORNE

"From the moment I was introduced to Illicit Elixirs, I felt connected to the brand because there is much more to it than what meets the eye," says Bella Thorne. "The fact that Illicit Elixirs is a functional beverage that tastes amazing with or without alcohol, coupled with their approach to bringing 'happy hedonism' to all consumers was a huge draw for me, and I'm really excited to introduce Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor to the public."

Thorne's work has ranged from movies and television series to commercials and music. Her breakout role as the young dancer CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up! along with her award-winning role in the TV series My Own Worst Enemy solidified her stature as a pop culture icon early in her career. Thorne now prides herself in being a director and short film producer while having launched her own jewelry brand; THORNE. Most recently, her short film, Paint her Red (2023) premiered at the Taormina Film Festival to high praise from the industry.

"Our goal is to establish an Illicit Elixirs community that is rooted in being non-judgemental and ultimately lends itself to a lifestyle of being a 'happy health seeker,' and Bella truly embodies that," says Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder, Jason Gaboriau. "Her flirty and outgoing personality personifies the brand in such a meaningful way, and we could not be more excited to bring her on as our first Talent Tastemaker."

The newly launched functional beverage company has already garnered significant attention due to its proprietary blend of DopaJoy™, a mix of ingredients specially formulated to support the production of dopamine. Illicit Elixirs inaugural line up of four fruit-forward flavors - Let's Party Peaches, Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap, Late Night Fruity Call, Vegas Debauch-A-Berry - are currently available online and with key ecommerce partners including Walmart and Amazon. The brand also recently announced distribution partnerships in five key markets including Tennessee, Las Vegas, Southern California, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with additional markets coming soon.

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com .

