Chronicle Heritage and McMillian Clinch Gold at Transform Awards North America for Exceptional Corporate Rebrand Following Merger

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicle Heritage, the industry's foremost leader in cultural and heritage management, is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement in securing the prestigious gold award in the category of "Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition" at the Transform Awards North America. This victory stands as a testament to the innovative spirit that defines Chronicle Heritage and the visionary leadership of McMillian, an internationally acclaimed design agency specializing in brand and digital architecture.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Transform Awards North America has provided a platform for companies to distinguish their work and elevate their profiles in the corporate rebranding landscape. These awards recognize and celebrate excellence in creativity and strategy, spanning the entire spectrum of brand development.

Chronicle Heritage's Remarkable Rebrand

In a momentous transformation, Chronicle Heritage (formerly known as PaleoWest) undertook a comprehensive rebranding effort with the support of McMillian. The evolution from PaleoWest to Chronicle Heritage signifies an exciting chapter in the firm's journey. With the rallying slogan, "Breaking New Ground," Chronicle Heritage embraces the future with a profound commitment to preserving cultural heritage while achieving regulatory compliance with maximum efficiency.

In reflection on this remarkable achievement, it's clear that the Chronicle Heritage rebrand has brought unprecedented clarity to the firm's purpose of professionalizing the industry and providing innovative solutions to its valued clients and partners. Chronicle believes that the brand ethos connects their work to the past, present, and future of the CRM industry. Their experts are grounded in their commitment to explore the world of cultural resource management, with respect to their shared histories. While also leveraging innovative technologies to create opportune pathways for clients to achieve project efficiency. Chronicle Heritage is proud that the new brand, as recognized by the Transform Awards, signifies a significant milestone in their journey and a testament to the global possibilities that await the firm in the very near future.

McMillian: A Trusted Partner

Working alongside Chronicle Heritage, McMillian lent their expertise in B2B digital infrastructure and brand design. Their global reputation as an industry leader in these domains made them the perfect fit for this transformative endeavor. The result is a brand identity that captures Chronicle Heritage's unwavering commitment to innovation, preservation, and growth in the CRM sector.

Impact and Significance

The Gold Award in the "Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition" category underscores the magnitude of Chronicle Heritage's transformation and the impact it carries. This recognition emphasizes the significance of Chronicle Heritage's role as an innovative, forward-thinking, and respected industry leader in the realm of cultural resource management.

The award demonstrates Chronicle Heritage's dedication to excellence and the unique ability to not only set industry standards but also surpass them. The firm's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and delivering exceptional value to its clients, is now firmly anchored in a brand identity that reflects its mission, vision, and unyielding passion.

About Chronicle Heritage:

Chronicle Heritage is a global cultural heritage management consultancy, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage while ensuring regulatory compliance with maximum efficiency. With unmatched expertise and a team of dedicated experts, the firm invites you to explore how their award-winning approach can benefit a wide variety of cultural heritage projects.

About McMillian:

McMillian is an internationally renowned brand agency specializing in B2B digital infrastructure and brand design. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries, McMillian is recognized for its innovative approach to brand transformation.

