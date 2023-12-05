CHICAGO-BASED DENTAL GROUP DENTOLOGIE OPENS ITS NINTH DENTAL STUDIO ON ARMITAGE AVENUE IN LINCOLN PARK

Dentologie created a space that leans more high-end retail than standard dental office

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentologie, a Chicago-based dental group reinventing the dental experience, opened its ninth dental studio in the Windy City at 1009 W. Armitage Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The Armitage location follows Dentologie's opening in the Southport Corridor in September. The company will have 10 Chicago locations by year-end 2023 in neighborhoods like the South Loop, Streeterville, Bucktown, West Loop, Clark & Diversey, Gold Coast, River North and more.

"Armitage Avenue is the heart of Lincoln Park," said Dentologie head of real estate Michael Zennedjian. "We are looking forward to making dental visits even more convenient for our 60,000 patients."

Dentologie reimagined the stereotypical dental office in the Armitage Avenue space. Think design-forward elements like terrazzo countertops; pops of bold colors, including coral pinks, mustard yellows, and mint greens; vertical wood installations; live plants; custom archways; and even mouthwash on tap.

The Lincoln Park opening follows news that Dentologie closed on a $25 million series B this fall and a $16 million series A in June 2022. With the funding, Dentologie plans to open 8—12 more practices with continued penetration in Chicago; expand into new markets in 2024 and 2025; further develop the Dentologie tech platform; and grow the HQ team.

Dentologie Lincoln Park is now open at 1009 W Armitage Avenue. For more information, please visit dentologie.com or follow along on social media at @dentologie.

Founded in 2013 by dental school best friends Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin, Dr. Hany Kurdi, and Dr. Oussama Founas, Dentologie is a tech-enabled, patient-focused dental group for urban professionals that is reinventing the dental experience. Dentologie provides expert care for cleanings, cavities, Invisalign and teeth whitening at its nine Chicago dental studios in the Southport Corridor, Lincoln Park, South Loop, Streeterville, Bucktown, West Loop, Clark & Diversey, Gold Coast, River North and more. Dentologie serves 60,000 patients and employs nearly 200 team members. For more information, please visit dentologie.com or follow along on social media at @dentologie.

