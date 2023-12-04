Pair of Thieves to Donate 100% of Net Profits Today and Tomorrow in Honor of National Sock Day

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular men's basics brand Pair of Thieves created National Sock Day in 2016 to celebrate socks. Several years ago, they turned the holiday into a celebration of giving back. This year, in honor of National Sock Day, they will donate 100% of the net profits of all purchases on www.pairofthieves.com today, Dec 4th and tomorrow Dec 5th to charity in addition to donating 200,000 pairs of socks to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials including diapers, formula and clothing to children living in poverty across the country. "Socks are the most requested item by the unhoused community and the least donated, so we decided to turn what began as a fun way to celebrate socks, into a way to give back. Philanthropy is in our DNA both as individuals and as a company, and to use this day, so close to the holidays as an opportunity to help, just made sense," said Cash Warren, co-Founder of Pair of Thieves. Since the inception of National Sock Day, Pair of Thieves has donated close to 4 million pairs of socks and will continue to support Baby2Baby and the many families they serve nationwide. For those who want to support this cause, please go to PairofThieves.com on Monday December 4th and Tuesday December 5th.

About Pair of Thieves

LA-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2014 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren, and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand offers a full range of basics that combine style, performance, and affordability. Their socks, underwear, shirts, and loungewear use high tech quality fabrics and are engineered for complete comfort. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website. https://pairofthieves.com/ Instagram: @pairofthieves

