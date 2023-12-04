Jered Achieves Major Milestone with Groundbreaking All-Electric Hoisting Machinery for Naval Vessels

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jered LLC, a PAR Systems Company and world leader in marine systems, announces a groundbreaking achievement in naval technology with the successful development and testing of an all-electric hoisting machinery system designed for the efficient transfer of aircraft, ammunition, and vehicles between hangar decks and flight decks on modern naval vessels.

This first-of-a-kind system, supplied by Jered, marks a significant departure from traditional hydraulic systems used on prior ships. The all-electric solution not only ensures smooth and reliable operations but also provides substantial weight and space savings compared to its hydraulic counterpart. This technological advancement addresses the intricate and caution-sensitive nature of these operations, enhancing overall naval capabilities.

The development of this cutting-edge system was not without its challenges. The Jered Elevator team collaborated closely with the shipbuilder and NAVSEA throughout the entire design, build, installation, and commissioning process. The result is a custom system tailored to meet specific mission needs, featuring innovative design elements that simplify the construction process.

One notable aspect of the project was the early delivery of drive units, the powerhouse of the system, to align with construction schedules. This decision led to a relatively short design phase, requiring major systems to be delivered before all tests could be completed. Notably, critical tests, including the simulation of the most severe loading condition under a casualty event, were conducted for the first time aboard the ship.

The years of dedicated effort culminated in a pivotal moment during testing, where a single drive system successfully carried 200% of the rated load under a simulated casualty event without additional power demand from the ship. This challenging test, executed flawlessly on the first attempt, showcased the resilience and reliability of the Jered system.

The successful completion of this test represents a major milestone for this groundbreaking all-electric hoisting machinery system. It stands as a testament to the expertise and dedication of the Jered Elevator team, the skilled craftsmen involved, and the rigorous shipyard test program.

"This achievement underscores Jered's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in naval technology," said Noel Plamondon, Chief Engineer of Product Development at Jered. "We are proud to deliver a system that not only meets the demanding requirements of modern NAVY operations but also sets a new standard for efficiency, safety, and reliability."

About Jered

Jered, LLC supports the mission of naval partners by creating and delivering innovative critical systems and maintaining ship readiness. The company focuses on providing marine customers with specialty equipment, cargo handling systems, and deck machinery while combining its strong engineering with comprehensive heavy fabrication capabilities. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Jered continues to be a driving partner in shaping the future of naval technology, leading the way in first-of-their-kind product development of Anchor Windlasses, Aircraft Elevators, and Stern Gates.

Founded in 1946, Jered employs over 150 people and its products have been used on every U.S. Navy Surface Combatant Class ship since World War II. Jered was acquired by PAR Systems in 2012. PAR Systems is an automation solutions provider that designs and integrates high precision, automated, and robotic solutions. The company serves a variety of industries including life science, aerospace, nuclear, and marine among others. Company headquarters for Jered is in Brunswick, GA, USA. To learn more, visit the company's website at jered.com.

