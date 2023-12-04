Idaho National Labs (INL) and US Critical Materials Sign Agreement to Develop New Rare Earth Processing Methods

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho National Laboratory (INL), in collaboration with US Critical Materials Corp, will engage in a multi-phase collaborative project to develop a process for carbonatite ore handling, preparation, and extraction of targeted, value-added metals present in the ore by invoking a combination of conventional, newly developed (within the past decade), and emerging materials handling and separations processes.

The parties to the agreement are particularly focused on developing solutions for dealing with and solving the environmental issues related to mining and processing. The need for developing these solutions has become highly significant to the security of the United States given our current dependance on Chinese supply and processing of critical materials.

US Critical Materials Corp and INL will form several integrated industry/lab technical teams which will evaluate state-of-the-art and then commission targeted Research, Development, Demonstration, Testing & Evaluation (RDDT&E) of separations technologies useful for achieving economic, environmental, and performance efficacy targets provided by US Critical Materials Corp.

It is believed that cutting-edge technologies developed under this Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) will potentially result in intellectual property that may result in new patent filings at the conclusion of the 8-month term of the current CRADA.

US Critical Materials President, and former USGS rare earth commodities specialist, Jim Hedrick stated," The U.S. has very little commercial rare earths processing. We need to be able to compete with and exceed China's rare earth processing capabilities. This Research Agreement, and the tech that will be developed will help advance US rare earth processing proficiency."

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is a US DOE National Laboratory engaged in world-leading critical materials research and development. INL excels in technology development in the Advanced Separation Science & Engineering technology space and is known throughout the DOE system as the Separation Sciences Testbed. INL has been a core member of the DOE-AMMTO Critical Materials Institute (CMI) for the past decade and will continue to be a core CMI partner leading in Advanced Separations Science & Engineering.

US Critical Materials Corp. is a private rare earths exploration, development and process technology company based in Salt Lake City, UT with holdings in Montana and Idaho. Mineral deposits held by US Critical Materials in Montana and Idaho are unique due to high grades of rare earths, low levels of thorium and large numbers of surface carbonatites. The Sheep Creek deposits contain some of the highest grades of rare earth minerals in the United States including at least thirteen of the currently listed "critical" minerals.

