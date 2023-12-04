FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has again been recognised for its outstanding trading solutions, receiving the Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 award from FXScouts. This accolade complements the company's growing list of awards received this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023. These prestigious awards further establish FP Markets as a leading broker dedicated to providing clients with the best possible trading experience. The company's dedication to innovation is evident in its cutting-edge Trading Tools, which deliver a wide selection of features to assist traders and investors in navigating global financial markets more efficiently.

Founded in 2019, FxScouts.com is a well-known and respected organisation that helps traders discover top-rated Forex brokers. Boasting a global presence renowned for its rigorous and unbiased evaluation process, the company has independently tested and reviewed nearly 200 brokers and published wide-reaching Forex broker reviews.

Clients can access various Trading Tools with FP Markets, including Trading Central and Autochartist . Both are globally recognised powerhouses that deliver automated analytics. Additionally, traders can access a comprehensive Trader Toolbox for MT4 and MT5 , a Trading Calculator designed with the trader in mind, and a suite of Trading Platforms , including MT4, MT5 and cTrader .

FP Markets Head of Content and Education, Aaron Hill, expressed his thoughts on the recent award, commenting: 'This award recognises and highlights that the trader and investor's needs come first at FP Markets, and the team are proud to have been acknowledged for their efforts. The ability to select from a wide range of trading tools to analyse and trade financial markets confidently and effectively is crucial for many traders and investors today. Gone are the days of sorting through charts to identify trading opportunities and manually calculating position size, margin and swap, for example. With FP Markets, you can employ easy-to-use Trading Tools to help streamline your trading process'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

