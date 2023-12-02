EVE Energy Brings Battery Products Showcase for China International Supply Chain Expo

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd., ("EVE Energy") a leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturer, presents its cutting-edge consumer, power, and energy storage battery products in the inaugural China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) 2023 in Beijing, to demonstrate its commitment to low-carbon emissions and sustainable industry practices.

EVE Energy has been focusing efforts on advancing green energy applications in smart homes, urban transportation, and the energy internet sectors. This approach has been part of EVE Energy's broader strategy to facilitate the low-carbon transformation of various industries and contribute to building a greener industrial ecosystem. At CISCE 2023, EVE Energy is taking a significant step in sharing a new approach to industry-wide carbon reduction, focusing on comprehensive solutions for consumer, power, and energy storage field.

Centered around the theme "EVE Energy is always by your side", the company's booth, located at Booth H21 in Hall W4 (Intelligent Automotive Chain) at China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing, immerses visitors in scenarios of intelligent transportation and smart living. The display includes a diverse array of products, such as, medical batteries, consumer batteries, power batteries, energy storage batteries, battery systems, and three-dimensional models of energy storage containers. Additionally, EVE Energy shares insights into its dual carbon practice and industrial chain layout.

EVE's consumer batteries are known for their long life, high reliability, enhanced safety, and low discharge rates. Recognized by various industry customers for their high quality and comprehensive solutions, EVE has supplied over 1.7 billion smart meter batteries worldwide, leading in sales and exports for six consecutive years in China. EVE's consumer lithium-ion products are trusted by top-tier global brands, and its cylindrical batteries power prominent power tool and electric two-wheeler brands.

Germany . The Immersion Cooling Battery Pack is applied to sedans and PHEVs with high safety, high power and ultra-fast-charging characteristics. The battery pack can be charged from 10%-80% SOC in just 9 minutes which has improved 55%. Also highlighted at the exhibition are its innovative Mr. Big energy storage product, previously showcased at RE+ 2023 in the US, as well as its signature Immerision Cooling Battery Pack, previously showcased at IAA 2023 in. The Immersion Cooling Battery Pack is applied to sedans and PHEVs with high safety, high power and ultra-fast-charging characteristics. The battery pack can be charged from 10%-80% SOC in just 9 minutes which has improved 55%.

With 22 years of dedication to the lithium battery field, EVE Energy has mastered core technologies in consumer, power, and energy storage batteries, offering comprehensive solutions widely applied in the Internet of Things and Energy Internet domains. The company has established a full industry chain layout, spanning from nickel-cobalt-lithium mining to battery materials, production, recycling, and remanufacturing, positioning itself as a globally influential lithium battery platform company.

In its quest to build a low-carbon industrial infrastructure, EVE Energy has adopted a "next-door supply" strategy, recycling materials from spent batteries to reduce resource waste. The company's technological innovations have increased the recovery rate of valuable metals and expanded industrial chain cooperation in resource recycling. In November 2022, EVE Power, a subsidiary of EVE Energy, received carbon-neutral certification for its eleventh factory in Hubei. Leveraging its expertise in building zero-carbon factories, EVE Energy aims to complete three such facilities by 2025. Additionally, the construction of EVE Energy's environmentally friendly battery factory in Hungary, slated for completion in 2026, will incorporate solar and energy storage systems, promoting efficient use of clean energy and advocating for green electricity production to continually manage carbon emissions.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially in the Internet of Things and the Energy Internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 5,300 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 6,700 patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory."

