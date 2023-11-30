WCG Revolutionizes Ethical Review Process with IRB+ Service, Achieving Unprecedented Efficiency Gains

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, announced today the official launch of IRB+, a groundbreaking service that transforms the landscape of Institutional Review Board (IRB) operations. WCG's IRB+ service has undergone rigorous pressure testing with more than 90 studies across all phases of research and a variety of indications, ensuring it maintains the integrity and quality of board reviews while accelerating operational processing, allowing for faster site activation and study start-up.

Mark McDonald, president, WCG Review Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, "IRB+ represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to advancing the efficiency and quality of clinical trial processes. We've taken a bold step in addressing the critical need for accelerated review processing without compromising the high standards of ethical oversight. This is a game-changer for sponsors, CROs, and investigators."

One of the key innovations of IRB+ is its reinvented approach to document processing, resulting in up to 50 percent reduction in turn-around times. This transformative service is designed to shave months off the protocol review phase, offering a fully dedicated team available seven days a week to provide support throughout the entire operational lifecycle of a study. This enables significantly faster site activation, and ultimately expedites the entire clinical trial timeline.

"Studies that demand a level of premium attention, personalized oversight, and white glove service to ensure accelerated processing times are the perfect candidate for IRB+," remarked Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "IRB+ provides a tailored solution for those looking to optimize their study timelines without compromising the quality or integrity of the ethical review. We are proud to raise the bar in ethical review while maintaining a focus on quality through our ISO 9001 certifications in both IRB and IBC."

WCG's IRB+ marks a new era in clinical trial efficiency, combining cutting-edge technology, dedicated expertise, and a commitment to ethical oversight and participant safety. To learn more about IRB+ and how it can accelerate your study timelines, please visit https://www.wcgclinical.com/introducing-irb-plus/.

