Electric School Buses Are Coming to Glades County Schools

An initial group of nearly 1,700 students will have access to clean and reliable transportation through the district's 13 new electric school buses

MOORE HAVEN, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glades County School District today announced its plans to upgrade more than half of the district's fleet to electric by deploying 13 Type C Blue Bird electric school buses and electrifying two charging depots. Provided by local school bus dealer – Florida Transportation Systems – Glades County School District will have a significant advancement in their fleet with the acquisition of new electric buses, which will help to improve air quality and provide reliable electric transportation to students at Moore Haven Elementary, West Glades School, and Moore Haven Middle-High School. This momentous opportunity comes as a much-needed solution to address the outdated state of the current fleet, where a majority of buses exceed ten years in service, and some even reaching a staggering twenty-five years.

Highland Logo (PRNewswire)

The decision to invest in electric buses marks a monumental win for Glades County and its residents. Not only will this modernization effort contribute to a greener and more sustainable future, but it will also revolutionize the commuting experience for students. Presently, only three buses in the fleet are equipped with air conditioning, leaving a vast majority of students to endure the scorching Florida heat during their daily journeys.

By introducing these new buses, a remarkable transformation in student transportation will unfold, ensuring a substantially improved level of comfort and safety. The inclusion of air conditioning in the majority of buses will alleviate the adverse effects of the Florida heat on students, enabling them to travel in a more conducive environment. This development is of paramount importance, particularly considering the extended transportation times students often face.

"The Glades County School District understands the significance of prioritizing student well-being and ensuring they have access to optimal conditions during their commute," said Superintendent Dr. Alice E. Barfield. "The introduction of these electric buses reinforces our commitment to providing safe and comfortable transportation services to the community we proudly serve."

The procurement of these new buses aligns with the district's overarching vision of embracing innovative solutions and embracing sustainability practices. By transitioning to electric buses, the district is actively reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations. Glades County can look forward to a brighter, more sustainable future with the introduction of these electric buses and is excited to embark on this new chapter and remain steadfast in serving the community with the utmost care and commitment.

As Glades' electrification partner, school bus fleet Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) provider Highland Electric Fleets provides a simple and affordable option that helps school districts transition their diesel fleets to electric. Highland takes on all of the planning, implementation, management, and training necessary for full fleet electrification and offers guaranteed performance over the course of a multi-year contract.

"We are eager to partner with Glades County School District as they have shown their dedication to going electric with more than half of their school bus fleet," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO and Founder of Highland Electric Fleets. "This 13-bus project will offer the opportunity for the district to one day transition its full fleet to electric and we hope to support them in whatever way we can."

About Glades County School District

The school district consists of three schools – West Glades School (PK – 8th); Moore Haven Middle High School (6th – 8th); Moore Haven Elementary School (PK-5). In the past three years, the district has improved drastically from being ranked 62 out of 67 districts to now, the district is ranked 33rd out of 67 districts! Safety and academic achievement are priorities for the students in Glades County. Glades County School District was recently awarded state funding for a brand-new state-of-the-art facility to replace the current Moore Haven Elementary School, which is in desperate need of repairs. This will benefit the entire county. The anticipated opening is for the 2025-2026 school year.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com .

