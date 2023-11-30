DocuSign Achieves StateRAMP Authorization, Enabling State and Local Governments to Easily and Securely Build, Send and Sign Agreements

Authorization helps government institutions maintain a gold-standard security posture.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that it has achieved StateRAMP authorization, deepening the company's commitment to offering state and local governments access to seamless and secure agreement experiences.

StateRAMP brings state and local governments together to develop standards for cloud security, educate on best practices and recognize a common method for verifying the cloud security of vendors that process, store and/or transmit government data.

Building off of DocuSign's FedRAMP Moderate authorization, the new StateRAMP authorization helps state and local governments prioritize data security while fostering and maintaining trust among their constituents and other government entities.

"State and local governments need technology solutions that help them serve their constituents quickly and efficiently while also maintaining a strong security posture that protects their data," said Kurt Sauer, Chief Information Security Officer at DocuSign. "We're thrilled to have two of our core products be StateRAMP Authorized to help state and local governments provide vital services in a seamless and trusted way."

DocuSign state, local and education customers can now use DocuSign solutions like Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and eSignature (DocuSign Federal) in the StateRAMP-authorized environment to reclaim the time spent on paper-intensive, manual processes and improve constituent experiences while increasing information security. As a StateRAMP-authorized Cloud Service Provider (CSP) , DocuSign authorized solutions have met the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 (NIST 800-53) security and privacy controls required by the StateRAMP Moderate security control baseline, and will adhere to continuous monitoring requirements. DocuSign will submit monthly and annual reports to demonstrate ongoing compliance.

These StateRAMP-authorized solutions will be available for DocuSign state, local, and higher education customers beginning December 1, 2023.

For more information on DocuSign's StateRAMP authorization, visit here .

