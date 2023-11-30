Blueshift Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Blueshift for its expertise in providing customers with software-as-a-service (SAAS) offerings that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that improve customer engagement with unified customer data and automated cross-channel campaigns built on a foundation of AI capabilities.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Customers across all industries including retail and e-commerce, personal finance, media and publishing and e-learning benefit from Blueshift powered by AWS to:

Automate personalized campaigns quickly and easily across channels, including emails, SMS, paid media and more.

Unify and activate customer data with a real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP)

Build on a foundation of customer, campaign and content AI

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Blueshift in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Blueshift is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience Software," said Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO at Blueshift. "Our team is dedicated to helping marketers achieve their goals by leveraging intelligent customer data from Blueshift with a breadth of technology services from AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace , or APN Partners, including Blueshift .

About Blueshift - San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

