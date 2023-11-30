American Specialty Health Celebrates Banner Year of Awards

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH), one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations, achieved remarkable success in 2023, culminating in a Top Workplaces award from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Winning organizations were selected based solely on employee feedback. This marks the second consecutive year that ASH has been recognized as a Top Workplace in San Diego.

American Specialty Health (ASH), one of the nation’s premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations, achieved remarkable success in 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to receive the Top Workplaces award again this year," said Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "It's a wonderful acknowledgment of how ASH has worked to build a positive, engaging, and rewarding culture for all of its employees."

In addition to the Top Workplaces award, ASH garnered several key recognitions throughout the year demonstrating its strong work culture and commitment as a business leader in providing healthcare, fitness, and well-being solutions for clients and members across the United States:

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award: ASH was recognized for its excellence in employee appreciation, professional development, and commitment to employee well-being.





The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness: ASH secured its second consecutive win for the national wellness award presented by the National Association for Business Resources for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and overall wellness.





CEO Visionary: The Los Angeles Times listed ASH's CEO as one of 97 visionary leaders in Southern California .





CEO of the Year Finalist: Among hundreds of nominations, ASH's CEO was named as an award finalist by the San Diego Business Journal for exceptional leadership.





One of the Largest Private Companies Operating in Indiana: ASH ranked 29th among the top 50 largest private companies by the Indiana Business Journal.





URAC Telehealth Accreditation: ASHCare Virtual Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation program, became the first healthcare solution of its kind to earn telehealth accreditation from URAC in March, demonstrating exceptional services and adherence to member safety.





HITRUST Certification: Earned full HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) certification for core musculoskeletal health provider networks, fitness, and well-being program websites; key supporting systems; and all its facilities, demonstrating the company has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements, in addition to appropriately managing risk.

"Great things are created and achieved by great teams. I believe that's the only way to achieve something that's significant," said George DeVries, chairman, CEO, president, and cofounder of ASH. "I always believed that as the company grew my most important decisions weren't the product we were offering or creating, but it was instead the people I was hiring who could work together as a team to deliver an outstanding product. These people — many who have been with me for 10 years or longer — have been the catalyst for our year-over-year growth for the last 36 years to serve more than 57 million Americans."

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management and administrative services for health plans, employers, associations, and others. ASH currently covers more than 57 million members nationwide. With offices in California, Indiana, and Texas, ASH has more than 1,700 employees. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

