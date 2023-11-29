DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva Reach Natural Resource Restoration Agreement with the State of Ohio

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont") (NYSE: DD) today announced that DuPont, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) (the "Companies") reached a settlement agreement with The State of Ohio designed to benefit Ohio's natural resources and the people of the State of Ohio.

As part of the settlement, the Companies agreed to pay the State of Ohio a combined total of $110 million, 80 percent of which the State has allocated to restoration of natural resources related to operation of the Washington Works facility. Consistent with the binding Memorandum of Understanding between the Companies reached in January 2021, DuPont's share of the settlement will be approximately $39 million.

Among other things, and subject to certain limitations and preservations, the settlement resolves the State's claims relating to releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (generically referred to as "PFAS") in or into the State from the Companies' facilities and claims relating to the manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products. The settlement also resolves the State's claims related to aqueous film-forming foam ("AFFF").

