Chocolate at its best: Gudrun launches revolutionary treat based on upcycling

LIER, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gudrun, a reference in the development, production, packaging, and commercialization of authentic Belgian chocolates and truffles, introduces a new concept in the world of chocolate. The company located near Antwerp (Belgium) is launching an innovative product that has been developed entirely in accordance to the principle of upcycling. Not only does it recover ingredients that would otherwise end up in the waste stream, Gudrun's chef-chocolatiers also ensured the delicacy has a unique taste. With this innovation, the company is calling on suppliers and retailers to work together and do more in the field of sustainability.

Gudrun has been synonymous with quality Belgian chocolates and truffles since 1942. What once began in a pastry shop is today a premium private label producer making 4,000 tons of chocolate every year. One thing has not changed over time: all chocolate still originate from a local kitchen.

With deep respect for its craftmanship, people and planet, Gudrun is constantly looking for ways to innovate and take more responsibility when it comes to sustainability. With the brand new Cacaofruit Bites, the company is going one step further in reducing waste streams. The product was developed entirely in accordance with the principle of upcycling. This concept – not to be confused with recycling – converts side streams into value streams. In other words, upcycling upgrades materials normally treated as waste and turns them into valuable ingredients.

Sofie De Lathouwer, CEO Gudrun: "With our new Cacaofruit Bites, we have created a top-notch Belgian chocolate product that not only offers a taste explosion, but also takes the sustainable nature of our company to the next level. There is a reason why our slogan is 'chocolates, we take it personally'. This product also shows that we hear our younger target groups who are rightly sounding the alarm and are very conscious about the future of the planet. If we want to continue to enjoy chocolates, we have to find ways to treat the planet with more respect. Our Cacaofruit Bites proves that innovation, taste, and sustainability can go perfectly together."

