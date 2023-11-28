BAE Systems unveils ADAPT virtual environment to advance mission outcomes

ORLANDO, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems unveiled its advanced digital analysis and prototyping testbed, also known as ADAPT, at the annual I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. ADAPT is an integrated virtual environment designed to provide comprehensive analysis across multiple warfighting domains, improving the ability of decision-makers to predict, adapt, and win in contested, evolving environments.

"ADAPT's open system architecture allows rapid integration of additional simulators and digital models in real-time."

ADAPT models and simulates complex scenarios, encompassing platforms, sensors, networks, data, and processing algorithms in real-time—a capability that is not achievable with high-level simulators or operations analysis tools.

"ADAPT provides the unique ability to simulate tactical-level data to understand how advanced algorithms and software perform within a digital environment to enable decision advantage within battle networks," said Matt Crozier, director of advanced technology prototyping at BAE Systems Intelligence & Security. "Its open system architecture allows rapid integration of additional simulators and digital models in real-time within live, virtual, and constructive environments."

The virtual environment's high-fidelity platform can simulate real-world combined joint all domain command and control (C-JADC2) scenarios. In addition to mission and information analysis, ADAPT provides system of systems analysis through the integration of model-based system engineering in which it can assess, trade, and optimize architecture and requirements in a digital environment.

For more than 30 years, BAE Systems has supported the U.S. government with enterprise IT, engineering, and system integration services, advancing technologies and keeping in step with its evolving mission requirements. Its systems engineering and modernization offerings include the introduction of next-generation commercial products and the implementation of automation, and Agile and DevSecOps solutions.

