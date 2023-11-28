Alianza Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Transformation of Telco Core Communications Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., a leading cloud communications platform for service providers, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) deliver and monetize voice and cloud communications services. The solution is generally available in North America and has already been deployed by more than 100 CSPs including tier-1 and nationwide operators Lumen, Brightspeed, Bluepeak, Xplore, and Viasat.

As legacy voice infrastructure reaches end-of-life and traditional voice vendors have vanished through acquisitions, CSPs are making decisions about how they will power the next generation of voice and communications products – the combination of Alianza and AWS delivers the following benefits for CSPs:

The Alianza Cloud Communications Platform enables CSPs to replace their entire softswitch-based VoIP networks and TDM legacy hardware to launch new UCaaS and cloud communication products. AWS is dedicated to helping modernize telcos by migrating workloads to a cloud environment and core communications networks are one of the last bastions of legacy software and on-premises infrastructure.





Legacy voice networks are holding service providers back from realizing their full potential to transform their business models into technology leaders capable of delivering communications applications with the highest levels of product innovation, market differentiation, digital automation, and customer experience.



CSPs deploying retail services based on Alianza and AWS retain complete control over the customer experience, including brand identity, pricing, and market positioning.





Rather than moving individual workloads, such as session border controllers or voicemail to public cloud infrastructure, Alianza has simplified the entire communications infrastructure into a single, comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for CSPs to deliver the full suite of legacy voice and next-generation communications services. Ongoing product innovation will enable CSPs to gain unprecedented market agility and flexibility, as well as faster time-to-market and reduced risk with a platform that is future-ready.



The research and development teams at Alianza will collaborate with the product and engineering experts at AWS to develop solutions for the telco and CSP markets. Upcoming innovation includes use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, such as Amazon Bedrock—a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications—to derive analytics, insights, and proactive actions for improved customer experience, integrating AIOps to streamline service management, and Amazon Lex —a fully managed AI service for building conversational interfaces into any application—to bring AI capabilities to create end-user customer value.

The collaboration between Alianza and AWS brings together significant advancements in cloud infrastructure and cloud-native software with two companies obsessed with the CSP experience.

QUOTES

"Consumers and businesses are demanding greater and greater levels of service and functionality, generally for the same overall communications spend or even less. At the same time, service providers must continually invest in and maintain complex communications networks, often with multiple vendor technologies," said Evan Kirchheimer, vice president, service provider research, Omdia. "Moving core network infrastructure to the cloud provides a clear opportunity for service providers to reduce complexity and operational cost, while also unlocking the new features and innovation necessary to deliver more advanced communications services and intelligent technology at a lower overall capital investment."

"AWS has been strategic in helping Alianza to build and scale one of the world's best cloud communications experiences for service providers," commented Dag Peak, chief product officer of Alianza. "Together, we will continue to accelerate growth for communications service providers and make the promise of digital transformation a reality."

"AWS and Alianza are both driven to innovate and modernize telecom infrastructure," said Sameer Vuyyuru, director and head of worldwide telecommunications business development, AWS. "The combination of Alianza's full-stack cloud communications platform with our customer-centric go-to-market motion and proven cloud infrastructure delivers a turnkey solution to solve key business challenges for service providers, making it the easy choice for CSP network transformation."

"Alianza and AWS helped accelerate our transformation to a market-leading techco in newly launched expansion markets," said Cash Hagen, chief operating officer at Bluepeak. "Together, we are delivering modern, innovative products via automation and creating better customer experiences."

About Alianza

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services — including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Alianza completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review, which helps ensure cloud innovators like Alianza build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure. Alianza's platform integrates many AWS services such as compute, database, storage, security, and application integration to build a modern, agile, and extensible communications cloud for service providers. The Amazon Chime SDK is powering the modern meeting experience in the redesigned Alianza Unified Communication app launched in the summer of 2023 -- providing a feature-rich, unified communications offering that is fully brandable by CSPs.

