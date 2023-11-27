IEHP, iHeart Radio partner to improve health through new podcast, 'Covering Your Health'

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen minutes out of your day could lead to a healthier lifestyle.

That's the goal of a new, bi-weekly podcast collaboration between Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and iHeartRadio.

Hosted by longtime local radio personality Evelyn Erives, "Covering Your Health" is an informational-style wellness podcast focusing on topics that matter to those who call the Inland Empire home.

"The podcast is an essential toolkit for those in our community looking to make positive choices about their health," said Jarrod McNaughton, the not-for-profit health plan's chief executive officer. "IEHP's vision is to provide members with resources that support optimal care and vibrant health, and this is another opportunity for us to make good on our promise."

For the inaugural episode on Nov. 20, Erives welcomed McNaughton who spoke about his life experiences, his work in the health care industry, the Medi-Cal renewal process and Covered California.

Erives will interview a new guest expert each episode, asking questions on varying topics from mental and maternal health to nutrition and the importance of annual checkups. These guests will come from diverse backgrounds, from direct care providers such as hospitals and physicians to quality and community health executives, all dedicated to improved health for the community.

Erives said "Covering Your Health" allows for a fresh approach to simplifying complicated health-related topics. As she embarks on her own wellness journey, Erives looks forward to learning alongside podcast listeners and will ask questions that open the doors for further conversation.

"As someone who has called the IE home most of my life, I care for the residents like family and it's important to me they stay up to date on their health to help detect and prevent health issues before they become more serious," Erives said. "Moving forward, my hope for the podcast is that it will provide valuable information and resources to residents of the Inland Empire. I also hope that it will continue to be a platform for experts in the field to share their knowledge and expertise with the community."

Episodes of "Covering Your Health" drop every other Monday on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

