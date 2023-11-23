Namecheap's Stranger Deals Are Here -- Save Big On Web Essentials This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Gigantic Discounts Of Up to 99% Off Domains, Up to 76% off shared hosting, Up to 100% off Business Toolkit, and much more

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, one of the world's top web service providers and the second-largest domain registrar, is unveiling its Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, and it's stranger than ever. This year, Namecheap is turning prices upside down with savings of up to 99% off on domains and substantial discounts on hosting, web security, business tools, and more. The holiday deals as the sale ends December 1, 2023, 23:59 ET.

Namecheap's huge holiday sale kicks off at midnight on Black Friday!

First-year domain registrations

These and more spectacular domain extensions are on sale with the promo code BFCMTLD23.

Additionally, customers can save up to 43% when they transfer select domains into Namecheap with the code BFCMTR23.

Web hosting to fit websites of any size

Customers can save up to 78% on shared hosting plans and enjoy a secure, cPanel-based solution using the CMS they choose with the code BFCMSHARED23. WordPress lovers can get a website up and running in under 60 seconds with EasyWP, as Namecheap offers 80% off all yearly plans - no promo code required. On top of that, anyone can enjoy professional business email hosting from Namecheap with 60% off using the promo code BFCMEMAIL23 at checkout.

Business Toolkit

Get unprecedented discounts on business growth tools from Namecheap's Relate and Visual Suites. Whether customers want a new look, a better social reach, a customized SEO plan, or to create graphics and logos — Namecheap's excellent business tools have them covered. Here are just some of the deals:

50% off RelateSEO to improve search rankings and drive traffic

100% off RelateSocial for expanding social media reach

100% off RelateReviews to manage online reputation

40% off Site Maker and Simple Links for building simple websites in minutes

Don't miss the sale!

There are too many deals to list, so check out Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale directly. Discounts are available from Black Friday on November 24 through Cyber Week until December 1, 2023, 23:59 ET.

About Namecheap:

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap.com is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world, with over 17 million domains under management. To learn more, visit namecheap.com. Namecheap, Namecheap.com, EasyWP, Unbox, and Spaceship are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Namecheap, Inc.

