Exness spearheads fintech discussions at Lisbon Web Summit 2023

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exness, the world's largest multi-asset broker, participated in the Lisbon Web Summit 2023, which took place between November 13 and 16. The Web Summit, recognized as the biggest tech event in the world, attracted over 70,000 visitors and featured key speakers from organizations such as Microsoft, MIT, Qualcomm, and TechCrunch.

At the event, Damian Bunce, Exness Chief Customer Officer, delivered an insightful masterclass titled "Fintech decoded: disruptive tech in capital markets", to a full house. Bunce's presentation showcased the broker's pivotal role in fintech development. It explored the transformative impact of technology in the sector, tracing its evolution from the dominance of traditional institutions to the current era of fintech innovation. His audience also gained insights into the transition of the liquidity landscape and the trade execution standards that led to the democratization of trading.

Reflecting on the event, Bunce stated, "The Web Summit is at the heart of technological advancement and innovation – it is where all the latest trends, technologies, and topics that shape our world are discussed. As it aligns with our core vision of leveraging technology in creating advanced products, we were excited to contribute to the global discussion about the future of fintech. Engaging with hundreds of like-minded people and exchanging views and opinions with them was very gratifying for us".

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Today, Exness is recognised as the largest retail market maker, with a monthly trading volume of almost $5 trillion and a loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders.

