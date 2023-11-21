Duncan Williams Asset Management Named 25th Fastest Growing RIA by SmartAsset

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) has earned the distinction of being ranked as the 25th fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in the United States, according to SmartAsset's most recent analysis. The financial advisory industry comprises more than 15,000 SEC-registered investment advisors. It places DWAM among the top performers among the 1,700 SEC-registered investment advisors with no disclosures, offering personal financial planning services and managing over $500 million in client assets. DWAM has demonstrated impressive growth in the past year, increasing its client accounts by 26.5%. Furthermore, the firm's assets under management (AUM) have grown by 23.7% yearly.

Founder and Chairman of Duncan Williams Asset Management, Duncan F. Williams, expressed his pride in SmartAsset's acknowledgment of their 2022 RIA ranking. He emphasized that this achievement underscores the sustained growth of DWAM, driven by the dedication and ongoing commitment to helping clients and the community achieve their financial objectives.

David Scully, President at DWAM, added, "This accomplishment reflects the efforts, enthusiasm, and commitment of our team at DWAM. We are deeply grateful for the confidence and trust the broader Memphis community has given us to oversee such a critical aspect of their financial investments."

For more detailed insights into SmartAsset's comprehensive analysis and the complete rankings, please visit SmartAsset's 2023 Fastest Growing RIAs .

About Duncan Williams Asset Management:

Duncan Williams Asset Management, headquartered in Memphis, TN, was founded in 2015 and currently advises approximately $1.1 billion in assets. DWAM provides customized financial planning and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, non-profits, foundations, and institutions. As a fee-only personal financial advisory firm, DWAM tailors its financial advice to each client's goals, risk tolerance, and lifestyle needs.

About SmartAsset:

SmartAsset is a leading financial technology company that empowers individuals with the tools and resources to make informed financial decisions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and expert insights, SmartAsset offers innovative solutions to help consumers navigate personal finance, investment, and wealth management.

Data and Methodology:

SmartAsset identified all U.S.-based investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to compile its rankings. The analysis focused on firms with at least $500 million in assets under management, offering financial planning services, and maintaining a clean disclosure record. Firms that underwent mergers or acquisitions between 2020 and the present were excluded from consideration.

The study evaluated approximately 1,700 firms meeting these criteria, ranking them based on several key metrics:

One-year percentage change in the number of client accounts (data from June 2022 and March 2023 , sourced from the SEC).

Three-year percentage change in client accounts (data from June 2020 and June 2023 , sourced from the SEC).

One-year percentage change in assets under management (data from March 2022 and March 2023 , sourced from the SEC).

Three-year percentage change in assets under management (data from March 2020 and March 2023 , sourced from the SEC).

Source: SmartAsset 2023 Study

Duncan Williams Asset Management did not pay a fee to participate in the SmartAsset RIA rankings.

A client or prospective client should not construe awards and recognition by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and publications as a guarantee that they will experience a certain level of results if DWAM is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide financial and investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of DWAM or its representatives by any of its clients. Neither Duncan Williams nor its representatives paid a fee to participate in any survey. This ranking was not based on information prepared and submitted by the recognized advisor but was instead gathered from public sources perceived to be reliable. For more information regarding the ranking methodology, please visit https://smartadvisormatch.com/data/fastest-growing-rias-2023. Any past performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, is not indicative of future results.

