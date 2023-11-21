Disaster Relief Non-profit Launches $1 Million Fundraising Campaign Ahead of GivingTuesday

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) , a non-profit organization that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief to international communities, launched its end-of-year giving campaign intending to raise $1 million by December 31 .

All Hands and Hearts Logo (PRNewswire)

International disaster relief nonprofit All Hands and Hearts is raising $1 million for disaster-impacted communities.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the ninth consecutive year. This rating serves as a testament to their commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

The campaign kicks off with a $100,000 match leading up to the movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity worldwide, GivingTuesday . Donations made until midnight on November 28 will be matched up to $100K. The fundraising campaign highlights a broader theme of going #AllIn. It emphasizes that, for almost 20 years, All Hands and Hearts' staff and volunteers, working alongside global communities, have gone #AllIn to support international humanitarian disaster relief efforts - all hopes in, all dreams in, all hands in and all hearts in. AHAH aims to activate a ripple effect of donations by asking, "We're all in, are you?"

"The tangible and impalpable effects All Hands and Hearts has had on disaster-impacted communities in 2023 has been both moving and inspiring," said All Hands and Heart's Chief Executive Officer Jessica Thompson. "From launching an earthquake relief program in Turkiye to build shelters for displaced families, being invited to Hawaii to coordinate all volunteer inquiries for their wildfire relief efforts, starting a new program within Ukraine to support Internally Displaced Persons due to the crisis, to our other numerous operations around the globe supporting vulnerable communities impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes and typhoons, I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished and the lives we have been able to impact."

AHAH released its Annual Report recapping the lives the non-profit has touched and measured its impact across the globe. In their 2023 fiscal year, AHAH directly impacted over 33,000 people through 23 disaster relief programs. Its 2,985 volunteers from 71 countries worked in eight countries to provide aid and impacted 12 schools, helping almost 3,000 students return to the classrooms they can safely learn and play in.

Please consider supporting All Hands and Hearts in reaching their $1 million goal by donating , enabling them to better prepare for the inevitable disasters that will affect vulnerable communities worldwide in 2024.

Media Contact:

Morgan Sydlowski

Director of Marketing at All Hands and Hearts

morgan.s@allhandsandhearts.org

(+1) 978-518-0489

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts