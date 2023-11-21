BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on an ancient village along the Yellow River:

The Yellow River flows for 5,464 kilometers. It's impossible to take it all in a short trip. My choice is a one-day visit to Cuijiazhai Village in northern China.

The sinuous, winding river and the ancient village are captivating.

With a history of over 300 years, Cuijiazhai Village is formed in the natural environment in the bay areas of the Yellow River. Most local villagers can trace their roots to Shanxi and Shaanxi.

During the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1636-1912) dynasties, there was a great movement known as "zouxikou (moving westward)." People of Shanxi, Shaanxi, and other places moved to inner Mongolia beyond the Great Wall to reclaim wasteland and do business. "Zouxikou" strengthened the connection and integration between the Central Plains and grassland areas in the north China.

People came there, bringing their own cultural traditions and professions, permeating the life as can been seen in both intangible and tangible influences.

In this video, we will see some buildings and utensils in Cuijiazhai Village have been left with traces of such integration.

Ancient Village along the Yellow River

