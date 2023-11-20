Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Domestic hotel bookings grew by over 90% year over year and increased by over 70% compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.



Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to around 80% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, compared to the industry-wide recovery rate of over 50% in terms of international air passenger volume for the same period.



Total bookings on the Company's global OTA platform have increased by over 100% both year over year and compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

Total net revenue for the third quarter grew by 99% year over year.



Net income for the third quarter was RMB4.6 billion ( US$637 million ), which improved significantly from RMB245 million for the same period in 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was RMB4.6 billion ( US$634 million ). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34%, compared to 21% for the same period in 2022 and 33% for the previous quarter.

"Throughout the third quarter of 2023, both domestic and international travel experienced a remarkable rebound, thanks to the robust summer travel demands. This shows just how eager travelers are to explore the world," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "Looking ahead, we will continue our efforts in expanding our global presence and cultivating AI-related initiatives, laying the foundation for continued growth of our company."

"We are pleased to build upon the momentum and deliver solid results in the third quarter," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "To leverage the strong demand for travel and our investment in technology and product, we are committed to enhancing our supply chain capabilities and strengthening brand awareness to solidify our market position."

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

With the coming of the summer peak season and the strong pent-up travel demand, the Company's business continued to recover significantly, which led to an increasing volume of travel bookings.

For the third quarter of 2023, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB13.7 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 99% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 22% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB5.6 billion (US$766 million), representing a 92% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 30% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB5.4 billion (US$736 million), representing a 105% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.3 billion (US$182 million), representing a 243% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 84% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB591 million (US$81 million), representing a 60% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 1% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 94% to RMB2.5 billion (US$338 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 23% from the previous quarter, which was in line with the increase in net revenue. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 44% to RMB3.6 billion (US$490 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 21% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 26% for the third quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 93% to RMB2.8 billion (US$378 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 17% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 20% for the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 22% to RMB1.0 billion (US$141 million) from the same period in 2022 primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses and increased by 8% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 7% for the third quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB448 million (US$61 million), compared to RMB277 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB562 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB4.6 billion (US$637 million), compared to RMB245 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB648 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB4.6 billion (US$634 million), compared to RMB1.4 billion for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.7 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 21% for the same period in 2022 and 33% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB4.6 billion (US$634 million), compared to RMB266 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB631 million for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB4.9 billion (US$673 million), compared to RMB1.0 billion for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.4 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.84 (US$0.94) for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB7.26 (US$1.00) for the third quarter of 2023. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of September 30, 2023, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB79.0 billion (US$10.8 billion).

Recent Development

From September 2023 to the date of this press release, the Company purchased 3.6 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$120 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plan.

The board of directors has recently approved a regular capital return policy to benefit the Company's shareholders and ADS holders in the form of discretionary annual share repurchases, discretionary annual cash dividend declarations, or a combination thereof, commencing from the year of 2024. Under the policy, the board of directors reserves the discretion relating to the determination of the form, timing, and amount of the capital return measures in any particular year, depending on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, capital requirements, and other relevant factors.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























ASSETS













Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,487

37,761

5,175 Short-term investments

25,545

24,076

3,300 Accounts receivable, net

5,486

12,845

1,761 Prepayments and other current assets

11,917

18,927

2,594













Total current assets

61,435

93,609

12,830













Property, equipment and software

5,204

5,168

708 Intangible assets and land use rights

12,825

12,689

1,739 Right-of-use asset

819

651

89 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,527 million and RMB17,141

million as of December 31,2022 and September 30,

2023, respectively)

50,177

53,465

7,328 Goodwill

59,337

59,365

8,137 Other long-term assets

570

643

88 Deferred tax asset

1,324

1,922

263













Total assets

191,691

227,512

31,182













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

32,674

30,807

4,222 Accounts payable

7,569

18,173

2,491 Advances from customers

8,278

14,340

1,965 Other current liabilities

12,718

16,438

2,253 Total current liabilities

61,239

79,758

10,931













Deferred tax liability

3,487

3,635

498 Long-term debt

13,177

19,677

2,697 Long-term lease liability

534

468

64 Other long-term liabilities

235

362

50













Total liabilities

78,672

103,900

14,240













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

112,283

122,821

16,834













Non-controlling interests

736

791

108













Total shareholders' equity

113,019

123,612

16,942













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,691

227,512

31,182

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (In millions, except share and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































Revenue:

















Accommodation reservation

2,904

4,285

5,589

766 Transportation ticketing

2,623

4,814

5,367

736 Packaged-tour

387

722

1,328

182 Corporate travel

370

584

591

81 Others

613

857

876

120

















Total revenue

6,897

11,262

13,751

1,885

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(5)

(15)

(11)

(2)

















Net revenue

6,892

11,247

13,740

1,883

















Cost of revenue

(1,271)

(2,007)

(2,467)

(338)

















Gross profit

5,621

9,240

11,273

1,545

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(2,491)

(2,953)

(3,577)

(490) Sales and marketing *

(1,433)

(2,355)

(2,759)

(378) General and administrative *

(843)

(955)

(1,028)

(141)

















Total operating expenses

(4,767)

(6,263)

(7,364)

(1,009)

















Income from operations

854

2,977

3,909

536

















Interest income

453

513

543

74 Interest expense

(395)

(555)

(529)

(72) Other (expense)/income

(492)

(1,961)

545

75

















Income before income tax

expense and equity in income of

affiliates

420

974

4,468

613

















Income tax expense

(277)

(562)

(448)

(61) Equity in income of affiliates

102

236

618

85

















Net income

245

648

4,638

637

















Net loss/(income) attributable to

non-controlling interests

21

(17)

(23)

(3)

















Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

266

631

4,615

634

















Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

0.41

0.97

7.05

0.97 - Diluted

0.41

0.94

6.84

0.94

















Earnings per ADS















- Basic

0.41

0.97

7.05

0.97 - Diluted

0.41

0.94

6.84

0.94

















Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding















- Basic

647,909,665

653,392,956

654,146,029

654,146,029 - Diluted

653,485,857

671,942,381

674,134,652

674,134,652

















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:







Product development

167

234

242

33 Sales and marketing

32

44

44

6 General and administrative

152

219

223

31

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except % and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































Net income

245

648

4,638

637

Less: Interest income

(453)

(513)

(543)

(74) Add: Interest expense

395

555

529

72 Add: Other expense/(income)

492

1,961

(545)

(75) Add: Income tax expense

277

562

448

61 Add: Equity in income of affiliates

(102)

(236)

(618)

(85) Income from operations

854

2,977

3,909

536 Add: Share-based compensation

351

497

509

70 Add: Depreciation and amortization

214

204

204

28 Adjusted EBITDA

1,419

3,678

4,622

634 Adjusted EBITDA margin

21 %

33 %

34 %

34 %

















Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

266

631

4,615

634 Add: Share-based compensation

351

497

509

70 Add: Loss/(gain) from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

490

2,351

(185)

(25) Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(72)

(45)

(42)

(6) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

1,035

3,434

4,897

673 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

653,485,857

672,031,445

674,134,652

674,134,652 Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

1.58

5.11

7.26

1.00 Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

1.58

5.11

7.26

1.00

















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2960 on September 29, 2023 published by the

Federal Reserve Board.

View original content:

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited