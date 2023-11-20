SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PureCycle Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle") (NASDAQ: PCT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PureCycle, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/purecycle-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56207&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PureCycle includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: November 28, 2023

Aggrieved PureCycle investors only have until November 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

