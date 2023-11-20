A Cleaner Way Forward™: Clean Solutions Group Acquires HDK Industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Solutions Group (CSG), the leading provider of environmentally responsible nonwoven filtration media and cleaning products, backed by Branford Castle Partners, LP, a New York City and Florida based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of HDK Industries. HDK is a leading producer of wire back and self-supporting media for air filtration, liquid filtration and specialty medical materials. The HDK Industries brand will be consolidated into the Fibrix Filtration brand managed by the holding company CSG, led by Keith White, Chief Executive Officer, and JR Baccus, President.

"Improving indoor air quality has become a key health and safety initiative in this post-pandemic era," said Mr. White. "The combination of CSG's and HDK's proprietary products and technologies creates a truly differentiated product offering for the expansive market of innovative clean solutions using environmentally sustainable practices. We are excited to welcome the talented team at HDK into our organization and look forward to working together as we create A Cleaner Way Forward™."

"We are enthusiastic to be joining forces with CSG," commented Scott Keeler, HDK's General Manager. "The combination of these two great companies makes us stronger, more adaptable and better positioned to leverage our resources for sustainable, future growth."

"We're proud to support a company dedicated to developing solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable environment," said Ceon Francis, Managing Director at Branford Castle Partners. "Under the experienced leadership of Keith White and his team, we are confident CSG will continue growing strategically, both organically and through acquisitions, in this dynamic and expanding market."

Akerman LLP provided legal advisory services and WhiteHorse Capital provided financing for this transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Clean Solutions Group

Clean Solutions Group (CSG) is an ESG company dedicated to providing its customers with high quality and environmentally responsible nonwoven filtration media and cleaning products. Headquartered in Mooresville, NC, CSG serves over 1,800 customers through its Fibrix Filtration and Americo brands and operates 14 production lines in six facilities located in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. More information is available at www.cleangrp.com.

About HDK Industries

Founded in 1985, HDK Industries specializes in custom-designed nonwoven fabrics for some of the largest global industries and markets, including HVAC filtration, potable water filtration, medical applications and industrial composites. HDK operates three manufacturing lines in Rogersville, TN, and services customers primarily in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. HDK's distinguished reputation and unwavering commitment to product innovation, quality and on-time delivery has allowed the company to exceed the expanding demands of international markets. More information is available at www.hdkind.com.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford is a private market investor with offices in Florida and New York that has a 35-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it builds with its portfolio company managers. Branford has specific expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics. More information is available at www.branfordcastle.com.

