Thanksgiving Turkey Seasoned Inside and Out

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere's! With Tony's injectable marinades on the inside and its seasonings coating the outside, your holiday turkey will make your mouth water even before you taste it.

For more on how to season your turkey inside and out, watch this how-to video.

Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere’s! With Tony’s injectable marinades on the inside and its seasonings coating the outside, your holiday turkey will make your mouth water even before you taste it. (PRNewswire)

TONY'S OVEN ROASTED TURKEY

INGREDIENTS

1 Turkey (14 Pounds)

Tony's Creole-style Butter Injectable Marinade, to Taste

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Cook Time: 3.5 Hours

Serves: 12-14

Put the oven rack on the lowest level. Preheat oven to 325°F. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels. Remove giblets from the turkey. Inject the turkey with Tony's Butter Injectable Marinade. Use as much as you'd like. Be sure to space out the injection sites so the marinade goes throughout the entire turkey. Lightly season the inside of the turkey with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Next, gently lift the skin of the bird up and use your hands to carefully massage Tony's seasoning under the skin. Coat the outside skin of the turkey with Tony's seasoning. Place the turkey into a roasting pan and put it in the oven. Allow the turkey to roast for 3-3.5 hours, or until the meat thermometer reads 165°F when inserted into the thickest part of the breast. Remove the turkey from the oven and cover it loosely with foil. Allow the bird to sit for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com

#PassAGoodTime

@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tony Chachere's